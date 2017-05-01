Game Flow
|TOR
|CLE
5:58 - 2nd Quarter
TOR
39
CLE
47
Raptors Full timeout
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|S. Ibaka PF
|4-9
|1-1
|4
|0
|1
|9
|K. Lowry PG
|4-6
|2-2
|1
|7
|1
|13
|P. Tucker SF
|1-2
|0-1
|5
|0
|2
|2
|C. Joseph PG
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N. Powell SG
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Love PF
|3-6
|2-2
|4
|1
|1
|9
|L. James SF
|4-6
|0-1
|3
|4
|0
|9
|T. Thompson C
|0-2
|0-0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|K. Irving PG
|4-6
|2-4
|1
|4
|0
|12
|D. Williams PG
|1-3
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|TOR
|CLE
TOR
39
CLE
47
Raptors Full timeout
Raptors Full timeout
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Raptors
|18
|21
|39
|Cavaliers
|30
|17
|47
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Jemele Hill says the Clippers have hit their ceiling, but Michael Smith points out we have yet to see a fully healthy team.
After losing a number of matchups against the Cavaliers, the Raptors did win in mid-April, but LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love sat for Cleveland.
Cavs-Raptors Game 1
Stephen A. Smith stands by his statement that the Cavs will make their way to the NBA Finals, saying that if the Raptors play their best Cleveland will still win in six games.
The Raptors open Monday night's Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cavaliers boasting the worst Game 1 record of any team in postseason history (min. 5 games)
LeBron James elaborates on how the Cavaliers have adjusted to the long week off, and the importance of making a statement the first six minutes of Game 1 against the Raptors.
LeBron James on Paul Pierce's retirement: "I think it's 19 years. He put his mark on this game. Somebody I've had a lot of battles with, somebody I've always respected and competed against and pushed me in the Eastern Conference for quite a while. A champion. His numbers and what he was able to do out on the floor speaks for itself. So I would say his next stop is the Hall of Fame. Great ride. He had a hell of a ride for sure."
The Cavs have played the Raptors 14 times since the start of the 2015-16 season, however LeBron James says that familiarity shouldn't change how the Cavs approach the series. "We've built the who we are over the, I don't even know, last eight months, nine months," James said Monday. "Make adjustments throughout the playoff series but at the end of the day we are who we are. We know what we're about, we know how we can win and you go from there, so it's not about trying to surprise nobody. It's about trying to out execute them, and we'll see where that takes you."
Max Kellerman suggests Toronto getting key players on the Cavaliers into foul trouble for a chance to defeat them in the playoffs.
LeBron James enters Monday's Game 1 against the Raptors with a significant historical advantage. In his career, he's averaged more than twice as many days of rest than his opponent in the second round.
What is J.R. Smith's defensive game plan against DeMar DeRozan? "Making him take tough shots, keeping him off the free throw line," Smith said. "Not fouling. If you can get out of the game with probably a foul or two, him shooting five free throws or less, that's pretty good." DeRozan averaged 8.3 FTAs in TOR's 1st Rd win over MIL.
J.R. Smith guarded Kyle Korver in last year's CLE-ATL playoff series. Smith held Korver to just 7.5 pts per game on 10-for-23 shooting total. Now Korver sees Smith's D on his side. "I think people don't understand like how big he is," Korver said. "He's a really solid body and obviously he's a great athlete. But he's got great body control and balance and a lot of that in defense is being able to force a guy the way that you want them to go. So to have that sturdy base to be like, ‘OK, I'm forcing you this way,' … obviously he's still a great jumper and can get up to contest. He's a great athlete. I think he's always had the tools to be a really good defender. I think he's really locked in the last couple years to mentally keep on learning the game and being challenged to guard the best players. When you do that over the course of a couple seasons you really start to learn the game and he's done a great job with that."
After averaging just 6.8 points in the first round vs IND (on 5 FGAs per game) while guarding Paul George, J.R. Smith is now tasked with stopping DeMar DeRozan. "My coaches challenge me to live and die with their best guy," Smith said Sunday. "I mean, I like that challenge. It's something I wish I would've took more pride in as a younger player. But, I'm extremely excited to be in that position."
Take an all-access look with the Cavaliers as they hit the weight room and the practice court in earnest during their layoff.
Dave McMenamin reveals how the Cavaliers have been dealing with the long layoff since defeating the Pacers as they get ready to face the Raptors.
Brian Windhorst reports the latest on Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, who is being pursued by the Magic as their next president of basketball operations.
Despite the first-round series between the Cavaliers and Pacers only going four games, there were numerous notable accomplishments and feats to look back upon.
Tony Parker and DeMar DeRozan came up clutch, propelling their squads to the next round.
With the Bucks down three with under 20 seconds to go, Giannis Antetokounmpo passes on a potential game-tying 3-pointer and drives to the basket for a dunk. Milwaukee would go on to get eliminated from the playoffs.
DeMar DeRozan scores 32 points and hold off a Bucks rally to come out on top with a 92-89 victory and a series win. The Raptors will face the Cavaliers in the second round.
Dwane Casey says he loves that people doubt Toronto or may say, "same old Raptors." Casey liked what he saw and said other teams he's coached likely would've fell apart after blowing a 25-point lead in a hostile environment. "I loved our resiliency," Casey said. "I loved that we didn't cave in... We found a way to scratch and (come) through."
The Raptors enter a rematch with the Cavs feeling more experienced after falling in six to Cleveland in the East finals last year. "It gave us confidence to go out there and know we can play with one of the best teams out there in the world," Kyle Lowry told ESPN earlier this season. "... Yeah, they beat us, and they beat us good, but it gave us that learning pedestal that we have to make sure that we know that, 'Look, it is going to happen. We can do it.'... I think the difference with us this year going in is we are older. We are more experienced. We are a different team. We understand what we are going to do. We don't just rely on our offense. Our defense will have to do some things."
DeMar DeRozan was every bit the go-to All Star the Raptors needed when everything fell apart. DeRozan scored 7-of-his-32 points in the last three minutes, including two big driving baskets, after Milwaukee to the lead to close the series out on the road and help Toronto avoid what would have likely been a nerve-wracking Game 7 at home.
Of all the Milwaukee missed opportunities to force a Game 7, the Bucks' nine missed free-throw attempts in the fourth hurt the most. The Bucks expended so much energy to erase a 25-point deficit and it showed at the line.
And just like that it's over for the Bucks. After fighting back from 25 down to take the lead, Toronto regained the lead and Milwaukee made one last run. But down 3 late, Giannis Antetokounmpo passed on taking a 3 over the shorter Kyle Lowry before opting for a dunk and milking too much clock. DeMar DeRozan made two free throws and with one final chance to tie, the Bucks threw the ball away on the inbounds and Toronto escapes to face LeBron James and the Cavs next.