Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer

J.R. Smith guarded Kyle Korver in last year's CLE-ATL playoff series. Smith held Korver to just 7.5 pts per game on 10-for-23 shooting total. Now Korver sees Smith's D on his side. "I think people don't understand like how big he is," Korver said. "He's a really solid body and obviously he's a great athlete. But he's got great body control and balance and a lot of that in defense is being able to force a guy the way that you want them to go. So to have that sturdy base to be like, ‘OK, I'm forcing you this way,' … obviously he's still a great jumper and can get up to contest. He's a great athlete. I think he's always had the tools to be a really good defender. I think he's really locked in the last couple years to mentally keep on learning the game and being challenged to guard the best players. When you do that over the course of a couple seasons you really start to learn the game and he's done a great job with that."