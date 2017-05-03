Game Flow
|TOR
|CLE
0:00 - 2nd Quarter
TOR
48
CLE
62
End of the 2nd Quarter
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|P. Patterson PF
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|K. Lowry PG
|6-9
|2-2
|1
|4
|1
|15
|D. DeRozan SG
|0-7
|0-0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|P. Tucker SF
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|C. Joseph PG
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Love PF
|4-6
|1-3
|5
|0
|2
|9
|L. James SF
|6-9
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|19
|K. Irving PG
|2-11
|1-2
|0
|7
|1
|7
|J. Smith SG
|2-4
|2-3
|3
|0
|1
|6
|I. Shumpert SG
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|3
|5
Kyrie Irving was 1-of-5 in the first quarter. But his teammates were 11-of-12, including 5-of-5 off Irving passes.
The Cavs are up 34-22 after 1Q. They hit 5-for-5 from 3 and 12-for-17 overall (70.6 pct). The quarter finished with Jonas Valanciunas and Channing Frye jawing at one another. Valanciunas was a bright spot for Toronto, scoring 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting off the bench after Dwane Casey changed the starting lineup to include Norman Powell.
