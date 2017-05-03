Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer

LeBron James got visibly emotional when asked about Isaiah Thomas' 53-point night on his late sister Chyna's birthday: "I believe that she was just looking upon him, looking down on him and giving him everything and more. There was no way he was going to get tired last night and I just felt that – and I saw watching the game – at no point was he going to get tired. I just think she was just looking down on him and just giving him any extra motivation, any little touch, any little spring."