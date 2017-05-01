Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • HOU 46.0
    • 36.9 SA

  • Three Point %

    • HOU 44.0
    • 31.0 SA

  • Turnovers

    • HOU 15
    • 15 SA

  • Rebounds

    • HOU 49
    • 45 SA

Game Information

AT&T Center
Coverage: TNT
  • San Antonio, TX
  • Line: SA -6.0
  • Over/Under: 216
Attendance: 18,418
99%
Capacity: 18,581
Referees: Ed Malloy, Josh Tiven, Ken Mauer

Rockets stomp on the Spurs in Game 1

play1:31

Defense leads Rockets to Game 1 blowout over Spurs

play1:20

Rockets set playoff franchise 3-point record

play0:15

Nene gets ejected after scuffle with Dedmon

play0:50

Harden dazzles on assist to Capela

play0:15
1h Associated Press

Rockets' 22 3-pointers dismantle Spurs, 126-99 in Game 1

Trevor Ariza scored 23 points, James Harden added 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets stormed past San Antonio 126-99 on Monday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals

1234T
Rockets34352730126
Spurs2316283299

Game Flow

HOU
SA
0:00 - 4th Quarter

HOU

126

SA

99

End of Game

Shot Chart

  • Clint Capela makes dunk (Trevor Ariza assists)
  • James Harden makes three pointer
  • Ryan Anderson misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • James Harden makes two point shot
  • Clint Capela makes two point shot (James Harden assists)
  • Trevor Ariza misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Ryan Anderson makes 26-foot three point jumper (James Harden assists)
  • Patrick Beverley misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Ryan Anderson makes 26-foot three point jumper (James Harden assists)
  • Lou Williams makes two point shot
  • Trevor Ariza makes three point jumper
  • Trevor Ariza misses driving layup
  • Trevor Ariza misses putback layup
  • James Harden makes 25-foot step back jumpshot
  • Nene makes two point shot (James Harden assists)
  • James Harden misses 25-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Lou Williams makes 25-foot three pointer (Patrick Beverley assists)
  • Clint Capela makes dunk (Eric Gordon assists)
  • Lou Williams misses 26-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Patrick Beverley misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Lou Williams misses 10-foot two point shot
  • Clint Capela misses tip in dunk
  • Ryan Anderson makes 26-foot three point jumper (Clint Capela assists)
  • Clint Capela makes layup (James Harden assists)
  • Ryan Anderson misses 27-foot three point jumper
  • James Harden misses 25-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • James Harden makes 2-foot two point shot
  • James Harden misses 15-foot step back jumpshot
  • Patrick Beverley misses three point jumper
  • James Harden misses 25-foot
  • Clint Capela makes two point shot (James Harden assists)
  • Ryan Anderson misses 26-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Clint Capela makes dunk (James Harden assists)
  • Clint Capela makes two point shot (James Harden assists)
  • Clint Capela makes dunk (James Harden assists)
  • Nene makes two point shot
  • Eric Gordon makes 5-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot (Trevor Ariza assists)
  • James Harden makes 6-foot Driving Floating Jump Shot
  • Eric Gordon makes 24-foot three point jumper (Patrick Beverley assists)
  • Eric Gordon makes 26-foot three pointer (Patrick Beverley assists)
  • Eric Gordon misses 25-foot
  • Ryan Anderson makes three point jumper (Patrick Beverley assists)
  • Lou Williams makes three point jumper (Eric Gordon assists)
  • Sam Dekker makes 24-foot three point jumper (Eric Gordon assists)
  • Lou Williams misses 26-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Troy Williams misses 25-foot
  • Bobby Brown misses 15-foot two point jumper
  • Kyle Wiltjer makes 25-foot three point jumper (Bobby Brown assists)
  • Sam Dekker misses 5-foot two point shot
  • Sam Dekker misses three point jumper
  • Bobby Brown makes three point jumper (Sam Dekker assists)
  • Troy Williams misses 26-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Bobby Brown misses 26-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Tony Parker misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • LaMarcus Aldridge makes dunk (Kawhi Leonard assists)
  • LaMarcus Aldridge misses 20-foot jumper
  • Pau Gasol makes two point shot
  • Manu Ginobili misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Kawhi Leonard makes 17-foot two point shot (Manu Ginobili assists)
  • Kawhi Leonard misses step back jumpshot
  • Manu Ginobili misses cutting finger roll layup
  • Davis Bertans misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • Patty Mills makes 24-foot three point jumper (Jonathon Simmons assists)
  • Kawhi Leonard makes 25-foot three pointer
  • Pau Gasol makes dunk
  • Jonathon Simmons misses
  • David Lee misses 17-foot jumper
  • Kawhi Leonard misses 23-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Manu Ginobili makes 1-foot two point shot (LaMarcus Aldridge assists)
  • Tony Parker makes 19-foot two point shot
  • Lou Williams blocks Tony Parker 's 6-foot shot
  • Manu Ginobili makes three point jumper (Kawhi Leonard assists)
  • Manu Ginobili misses 18-foot two point jumper
  • Danny Green misses 23-foot three point jumper
  • Ryan Anderson blocks LaMarcus Aldridge 's 4-foot jumper
  • Danny Green misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Kawhi Leonard misses 27-foot three point jumper
  • Danny Green misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Kawhi Leonard misses 41-foot three point running jumper
  • LaMarcus Aldridge misses 21-foot jumper
  • Danny Green misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Patrick Beverley blocks David Lee's shot
  • Clint Capela blocks Kawhi Leonard 's 4-foot jumper
  • Tony Parker makes 23-foot three point jumper (Kawhi Leonard assists)
  • Danny Green makes two point shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
  • Tony Parker makes 11-foot two point shot
  • Pau Gasol misses 25-foot three point jumper
  • Kawhi Leonard misses 15-foot two point shot
  • Patty Mills makes 16-foot two point shot
  • Kawhi Leonard misses
  • Dewayne Dedmon makes two point shot (Kyle Anderson assists)
  • Dejounte Murray misses 16-foot two point jumper
  • Kyle Anderson makes dunk
  • Kyle Anderson misses 18-foot jumper
  • Dejounte Murray misses layup
  • Jonathon Simmons makes dunk (Davis Bertans assists)
  • Kyle Anderson makes tip shot

Conversation

