Game Leaders
Points
- 23PTS
- 7/14FG
- 4/4FT
- 21PTS
- 5/14FG
- 8/8FT
Rebounds
- 13REB
- 10DREB
- 3OREB
- 11REB
- 11DREB
- 0OREB
Assists
- 14AST
- 3TO
- 31MIN
- 6AST
- 1TO
- 32MIN
Rockets stomp on the Spurs in Game 1
Defense leads Rockets to Game 1 blowout over Spurs
Rockets set playoff franchise 3-point record
Nene gets ejected after scuffle with Dedmon
Harden dazzles on assist to Capela
Trevor Ariza scored 23 points, James Harden added 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets stormed past San Antonio 126-99 on Monday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rockets
|34
|35
|27
|30
|126
|Spurs
|23
|16
|28
|32
|99
|HOU
|SA
HOU
126
SA
99
End of Game
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
SVP's "Don't Do That" moment was Dahntay Jones dunking late in the fourth quarter with the game already in hand. Caron Butler shares a similar head-scratching moment he had.
The Cavaliers didn't shy away from having fun during their game 1 victory against the Raptors
James Harden and the Rockets handed the Spurs a 27-point loss in San Antonio. Harden scores 20 points and hands out 14 assists and Trevor Ariza puts up 23 of his own in Houston's 126-99 victory.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|61
|21
|.744
|0
|L3
|Houston
|55
|27
|.671
|6
|W1
|Memphis
|43
|39
|.524
|18
|L2
|New Orleans
|34
|48
|.415
|27
|W1
|Dallas
|33
|49
|.402
|28
|W1