Game Flow

HOU
SA
9:36 - 1st Quarter

HOU

4

SA

10

Ryan Anderson offensive rebound

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • HOU 50.0
    • 80.0 SA

  • Three Point %

    • HOU 0.0
    • 66.7 SA

  • Turnovers

    • HOU 0
    • 0 SA

  • Rebounds

    • HOU 1
    • 2 SA

Game Information

AT&T Center
Coverage: TNT
  • San Antonio, TX
  • Line: SA -5.5
  • Over/Under: 215
Capacity: 18581
Referees: Bill Spooner, Scott Foster, Tony Brothers

Recent Plays

    9:36 - 1st

    Ryan Anderson offensive rebound

    4 - 10
    9:36
    Ryan Anderson offensive rebound
    4 - 10
    9:37
    Trevor Ariza misses 25-foot three point jumper
    4 - 10
    9:51
    Kawhi Leonard makes 26-foot three point jumper (Tony Parker assists)
    4 - 10
    9:56
    Tony Parker defensive rebound
    4 - 7
    TNT1234T
    Rockets44
    Spurs1010

    Conversation

    Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

    Now

    HOU vs SANBA

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    Game 2 on deck in San Antonio. Let's see if the Spurs do a better job Wednesday of handing the pace of the Houston Rockets.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Going down 0-1 puts a team in tough position, but Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has historically been able to adjust and help his teams overcome their early series deficits.

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Nene was fined $15,000 by the NBA for escalating a confrontation, leading to his Game 1 ejection. He will not be suspended.

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Mike D'Antoni on how Rockets can improve after Game 1 rout: "We missed 28 wide-open 3s."

    play0:36

    Controlling the tempo is key for Rockets, Spurs

    Houston's fast-paced offense dismantled San Antonio in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. If the Spurs learned anything from their 27-point loss heading into Game 2, it's that they need to find a way to slow down the Rockets.

    play1:19

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    According to ESPN's BPI, the Spurs have a strong chance to beat the Rockets on Wednesday night and tie the series 1-1

    Too early to worry about the Spurs?

    Jemele Hill and Michael Smith explain on SC6 that while the Spurs' huge loss to the Rockets in Game 1 looks bad, they are not going to write them off for the series just yet.

    play2:01

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Mike D'Antoni on anticipating Pop's adjustments: "We'll play the way we've always played."

    play0:30

    The Spurs were not themselves against Rockets

    Rachel Nichols points out the errors San Antonio made in Game 1 against Houston.

    play2:06

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Ryan Anderson: "If Kawhi wants to guard me the whole game, then I'll be standing almost out of bounds to give James that extra space."

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    James Harden: "Let's be mature. Let's get greedy. Let's get two."

    play0:29

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    Blurry, but here's Tim Duncan talking to LaMarcus Aldridge at practice Tuesday on heels of San Antonio's Game 1 loss to Houston.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    LaMarcus Aldridge struggled to make any positive impact in Game 1 on Monday. The Rockets dominated the Spurs when the power forward was on the floor.

    Aldridge needs to step up for Spurs

    Despite losing to the Rockets in Game 1, Max Kellerman believes the Spurs will bounce back and win the series if LaMarcus Aldridge steps up finds his form.

    play1:44

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    What was the difference in Houston's Game 1 win? How about James Harden's teammates -- including Trevor Ariza, who led the Rockets with 23 points, and Clint Capela, who added 20 points.

    Cavs, Rockets kick off 2nd round with emphatic wins

    Revisit the sights and sounds from the Cavaliers' and Rockets' dominant Game 1 wins Monday night.

    play1:18

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    LaMarcus Aldridge on the loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 1.

    play0:50

    Rockets stomp on the Spurs in Game 1

    James Harden and the Rockets hand the Spurs a 27-point loss in San Antonio. Harden scores 20 points and dishes out 14 assists, while Trevor Ariza puts up 23 points of his own in Houston's 126-99 victory.

    play1:31

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    James Harden: "Game 1 was good for us, but we've got to get greedy."

    D'Antoni a 'fun coach to play for'

    Caron Butler explains why it helps the Rockets to have a coach like Mike D'Antoni who is constantly animated and on his toes even when up by double digits.

    play1:30

    Defense leads Rockets to Game 1 blowout over Spurs

    Patrick Beverley joins Michael Eaves to explain how the Rockets' defense keyed their 126-99 rout of the Spurs Monday night.

    play1:20

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Houston out-executing his team:

    play0:46

    Rockets set playoff franchise 3-point record

    Sam Dekker's 3-pointer is the Rockets' 20th of the game, which is a team playoff record.

    play0:15

    Nene gets ejected after scuffle with Dedmon

    Dewayne Dedmon and James Harden come together after the buzzer, and Nene pushes Dedmon away. Harden and Dedmon were assessed double technical fouls, while Nene was tossed from the game.

    play0:50

    Harden dazzles on assist to Capela

    James Harden delivers a between-the-legs bounce pass to Clint Capela who slams it down with authority against the Spurs.

    play0:15