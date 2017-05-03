Game Flow
|HOU
|SA
9:36 - 1st Quarter
HOU
4
SA
10
Ryan Anderson offensive rebound
|HOU
|SA
HOU
4
SA
10
Ryan Anderson offensive rebound
Ryan Anderson offensive rebound
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rockets
|4
|4
|Spurs
|10
|10
Game 2 on deck in San Antonio. Let's see if the Spurs do a better job Wednesday of handing the pace of the Houston Rockets.
Going down 0-1 puts a team in tough position, but Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has historically been able to adjust and help his teams overcome their early series deficits.
Nene was fined $15,000 by the NBA for escalating a confrontation, leading to his Game 1 ejection. He will not be suspended.
Mike D'Antoni on how Rockets can improve after Game 1 rout: "We missed 28 wide-open 3s."
Houston's fast-paced offense dismantled San Antonio in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. If the Spurs learned anything from their 27-point loss heading into Game 2, it's that they need to find a way to slow down the Rockets.
According to ESPN's BPI, the Spurs have a strong chance to beat the Rockets on Wednesday night and tie the series 1-1
Jemele Hill and Michael Smith explain on SC6 that while the Spurs' huge loss to the Rockets in Game 1 looks bad, they are not going to write them off for the series just yet.
Mike D'Antoni on anticipating Pop's adjustments: "We'll play the way we've always played."
Rachel Nichols points out the errors San Antonio made in Game 1 against Houston.
Ryan Anderson: "If Kawhi wants to guard me the whole game, then I'll be standing almost out of bounds to give James that extra space."
James Harden: "Let's be mature. Let's get greedy. Let's get two."
Blurry, but here's Tim Duncan talking to LaMarcus Aldridge at practice Tuesday on heels of San Antonio's Game 1 loss to Houston.
LaMarcus Aldridge struggled to make any positive impact in Game 1 on Monday. The Rockets dominated the Spurs when the power forward was on the floor.
Despite losing to the Rockets in Game 1, Max Kellerman believes the Spurs will bounce back and win the series if LaMarcus Aldridge steps up finds his form.
What was the difference in Houston's Game 1 win? How about James Harden's teammates -- including Trevor Ariza, who led the Rockets with 23 points, and Clint Capela, who added 20 points.
Revisit the sights and sounds from the Cavaliers' and Rockets' dominant Game 1 wins Monday night.
LaMarcus Aldridge on the loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 1.
James Harden and the Rockets hand the Spurs a 27-point loss in San Antonio. Harden scores 20 points and dishes out 14 assists, while Trevor Ariza puts up 23 points of his own in Houston's 126-99 victory.
James Harden: "Game 1 was good for us, but we've got to get greedy."
Caron Butler explains why it helps the Rockets to have a coach like Mike D'Antoni who is constantly animated and on his toes even when up by double digits.
Patrick Beverley joins Michael Eaves to explain how the Rockets' defense keyed their 126-99 rout of the Spurs Monday night.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Houston out-executing his team:
Sam Dekker's 3-pointer is the Rockets' 20th of the game, which is a team playoff record.
Dewayne Dedmon and James Harden come together after the buzzer, and Nene pushes Dedmon away. Harden and Dedmon were assessed double technical fouls, while Nene was tossed from the game.
James Harden delivers a between-the-legs bounce pass to Clint Capela who slams it down with authority against the Spurs.