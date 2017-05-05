Game Leaders
Points
- 26PTS
- 9/20FG
- 6/8FT
- 43PTS
- 14/28FG
- 10/11FT
Rebounds
- 10REB
- 7DREB
- 3OREB
- 16REB
- 11DREB
- 5OREB
Assists
- 7AST
- 3TO
- 41MIN
- 5AST
- 5TO
- 40MIN
Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points apiece to help the San Antonio Spurs, now without Tony Parker, beat the Houston Rockets 103-92 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Weste
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Spurs
|19
|24
|29
|31
|103
|Rockets
|21
|18
|27
|26
|92
|SA
|HOU
SA
103
HOU
92
End of Game
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|61
|21
|.744
|0
|L3
|Houston
|55
|27
|.671
|6
|W1
|Memphis
|43
|39
|.524
|18
|L2
|New Orleans
|34
|48
|.415
|27
|W1
|Dallas
|33
|49
|.402
|28
|W1