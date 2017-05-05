Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • SA 45.3
    • 36.4 HOU

  • Three Point %

    • SA 36.0
    • 30.8 HOU

  • Turnovers

    • SA 21
    • 15 HOU

  • Rebounds

    • SA 49
    • 39 HOU

Game Information

Toyota Center
Coverage: ESPN
  • Houston, TX
  • Line: HOU -5.5
  • Over/Under: 215
Attendance: 18,187
100%
Capacity: 18,104
Referees: Brian Forte, Dan Crawford, Marc Davis

49m Associated Press

Aldridge steps up to help Spurs down Rockets 103-92

Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points apiece to help the San Antonio Spurs, now without Tony Parker, beat the Houston Rockets 103-92 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Weste

1234T
Spurs19242931103
Rockets2118272692

Game Flow

SA
HOU
0:00 - 4th Quarter

SA

103

HOU

92

End of Game

Shot Chart

Conversation

