Game Flow
|HOU
|SA
5:22 - 2nd Quarter
HOU
44
SA
45
Official timeout
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Capela C
|1-3
|0-0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|P. Beverley PG
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|E. Gordon SG
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|R. Anderson PF
|2-2
|1-1
|4
|0
|1
|5
|L. Williams SG
|2-6
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Leonard SF
|3-8
|1-3
|4
|3
|0
|10
|P. Gasol C
|2-4
|0-0
|4
|2
|1
|4
|D. Green SG
|2-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|D. Lee PF
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Anderson SG
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rockets
|29
|15
|44
|Spurs
|32
|13
|45
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich just announced that Patty Mills gets the start at point guard:
How much more can Kawhi Leonard do in this series? We're about to see...
The Rockets-Spurs series may be tied 2-2, but Vegas gives the advantage to San Antonio. The Spurs are -170 favorites to win the series, while the Rockets are +150.
Bruce Bowen breaks down how the Spurs' supporting cast can pick up the slack if Kawhi Leonard has a bad game, as opposed to the Rockets' supporting cast being able to support James Harden.
Max Kellerman has followed Mike D'Antoni's two bad stints with the Knicks and Lakers but says he has redeemed himself with the Rockets' success in the playoffs.
James Harden is averaging 30.0 points per game in these playoffs. He could become just the third player in Rockets history to average at least that many points in the playoffs.
Mike D'Antoni confirmed that the Rockets would start Eric Gordon and bring Ryan Anderson off the bench.
Patrick Beverley participated in shootaround after a quick trip to his hometown of Chicago following his grandfather's death.
ESPN's BPI gives the Spurs nearly a 70 percent chance of winning Game 5 Tuesday night at home and taking a 3-2 series lead. The winner of Game 5 in a best-of-seven series tied 2-2 has gone on to win the series 83 percent of the time (162-34).
Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have pushed each other in what has become must-see TV. With the series tied up, take a look inside the matchup to watch Tuesday night.
James Harden is shooting 29 percent from the floor when guarded by Kawhi Leonard in this series, including just 10 percent from three. When not guarded by Leonard, Harden is shooting nearly 50 percent.
Nene's production was higher during the playoffs compared to his regular season. The Rockets will miss his spark with the reserve center lost for the rest of the playoffs with a groin injury.
During his first season in Houston, Mike D'Antoni implemented his up-tempo offensive style and moved James Harden to point guard full time. As a result, Harden is having a career season and the Rockets are in the Western Conference semifinals.
James Harden reacts to the news that Nene will miss the rest of the postseason for the Rockets.
Patrick Beverley will return from his hometown of Chicago to play in Game 5. "He'll be ready," Mike D'Antoni said.
James Harden: "It's tough to see Nene go down. He's a big part of what we do. ... Guys have to step up."
Ryan Anderson says he expects to come off the bench for the Rockets in Game 5. "I'm fine with it. Whatever it takes to help this team."
James Harden on his supporting cast:
Tim MacMahon explains the challenges Houston faces with Nene out for the postseason with a groin injury.
Despite the Rockets and Spurs being tied 2-2 in their second-round playoff matchup, we're still waiting for a game to go down the wire. Three of the four games have been decided by 20 points or more.
James Harden had a much easier time scoring when he was able to get away from Kawhi Leonard. Harden shot over 40 percent better from the field when he drew other defenders.
James Harden can't do it all by himself. While the Rockets' options beyond their MVP candidate struggled to make an impact in Game 3 against the Spurs, they showed up in a big way in Game 4.
Rockets guard Patrick Beverley is expected to play in Game 5 tomorrow after the passing of his grandfather on Sunday, a source told The Undefeated. Funeral arrangements are still pending. Beverley is expected to attend the memorial service in Chicago.
Houston overwhelms San Antonio with their expertly executed offense, tying the series with the reeling Spurs heading into Game 5.
James Harden's tango and trey over LaMarcus Aldridge leaves Gregg Popovich seeing fractures in the Spurs' defense.