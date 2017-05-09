Rockets
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Capela C1-30-03012
P. Beverley PG2-31-21018
E. Gordon SG1-30-11222
R. Anderson PF2-21-14015
L. Williams SG2-60-20204
Spurs
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Leonard SF3-81-343010
P. Gasol C2-40-04214
D. Green SG2-32-32116
D. Lee PF1-20-00012
K. Anderson SG0-00-00320

Game Flow

HOU
SA
5:22 - 2nd Quarter

HOU

44

SA

45

Official timeout

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • HOU 53.3
    • 50.0 SA

  • Three Point %

    • HOU 50.0
    • 54.5 SA

  • Turnovers

    • HOU 5
    • 0 SA

  • Rebounds

    • HOU 17
    • 14 SA

Game Information

AT&T Center
Coverage: TNT
  • San Antonio, TX
  • Line: SA -5.5
  • Over/Under: 216
Capacity: 18581
Referees: Derrick Stafford, Zach Zarba, Rodney Mott

Recent Plays

    5:22 - 2nd

    Official timeout

    44 - 45
    5:22
    Official timeout
    44 - 45
    5:22
    James Harden bad pass
    44 - 45
    5:46
    Kawhi Leonard makes 14-foot two point shot
    44 - 45
    6:03
    James Harden makes two point shot
    44 - 43
    TNT1234T
    Rockets291544
    Spurs321345

    Conversation

    Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.

    Now

    HOU vs SANBA

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    Spurs coach Gregg Popovich just announced that Patty Mills gets the start at point guard:

    play0:17

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    How much more can Kawhi Leonard do in this series? We're about to see...

    Ben Fawkes ESPN Staff Writer 

    The Rockets-Spurs series may be tied 2-2, but Vegas gives the advantage to San Antonio. The Spurs are -170 favorites to win the series, while the Rockets are +150.

    Spurs in better position if Kawhi falters

    Bruce Bowen breaks down how the Spurs' supporting cast can pick up the slack if Kawhi Leonard has a bad game, as opposed to the Rockets' supporting cast being able to support James Harden.

    play0:54

    D'Antoni is redeemed under Max's eyes

    Max Kellerman has followed Mike D'Antoni's two bad stints with the Knicks and Lakers but says he has redeemed himself with the Rockets' success in the playoffs.

    play1:52

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    James Harden is averaging 30.0 points per game in these playoffs. He could become just the third player in Rockets history to average at least that many points in the playoffs.

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Mike D'Antoni confirmed that the Rockets would start Eric Gordon and bring Ryan Anderson off the bench.

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Patrick Beverley participated in shootaround after a quick trip to his hometown of Chicago following his grandfather's death.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    ESPN's BPI gives the Spurs nearly a 70 percent chance of winning Game 5 Tuesday night at home and taking a 3-2 series lead. The winner of Game 5 in a best-of-seven series tied 2-2 has gone on to win the series 83 percent of the time (162-34).

    Keep an eye on Harden vs. Leonard in Game 5

    Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have pushed each other in what has become must-see TV. With the series tied up, take a look inside the matchup to watch Tuesday night.

    play0:45

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    James Harden is shooting 29 percent from the floor when guarded by Kawhi Leonard in this series, including just 10 percent from three. When not guarded by Leonard, Harden is shooting nearly 50 percent.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Nene's production was higher during the playoffs compared to his regular season. The Rockets will miss his spark with the reserve center lost for the rest of the playoffs with a groin injury.

    D'Antoni's system fuels Rockets

    During his first season in Houston, Mike D'Antoni implemented his up-tempo offensive style and moved James Harden to point guard full time. As a result, Harden is having a career season and the Rockets are in the Western Conference semifinals.

    play1:08

    Harden: 'It's tough to see Nene go down'

    James Harden reacts to the news that Nene will miss the rest of the postseason for the Rockets.

    play0:20

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Patrick Beverley will return from his hometown of Chicago to play in Game 5. "He'll be ready," Mike D'Antoni said.

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    James Harden: "It's tough to see Nene go down. He's a big part of what we do. ... Guys have to step up."

    play0:22

    Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

    Ryan Anderson says he expects to come off the bench for the Rockets in Game 5. "I'm fine with it. Whatever it takes to help this team."

    Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

    James Harden on his supporting cast:

    play0:17

    Nene injury throws wrench in Rockets' rotation

    Tim MacMahon explains the challenges Houston faces with Nene out for the postseason with a groin injury.

    play0:36

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Despite the Rockets and Spurs being tied 2-2 in their second-round playoff matchup, we're still waiting for a game to go down the wire. Three of the four games have been decided by 20 points or more.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    James Harden had a much easier time scoring when he was able to get away from Kawhi Leonard. Harden shot over 40 percent better from the field when he drew other defenders.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    James Harden can't do it all by himself. While the Rockets' options beyond their MVP candidate struggled to make an impact in Game 3 against the Spurs, they showed up in a big way in Game 4.

    Marc J. Spears The Undefeated 

    Rockets guard Patrick Beverley is expected to play in Game 5 tomorrow after the passing of his grandfather on Sunday, a source told The Undefeated. Funeral arrangements are still pending. Beverley is expected ‬to attend the memorial service in Chicago.

    Rockets even series with Spurs

    Houston overwhelms San Antonio with their expertly executed offense, tying the series with the reeling Spurs heading into Game 5.

    play0:43

    Harden's shifty moves expose 'defective' defense

    James Harden's tango and trey over LaMarcus Aldridge leaves Gregg Popovich seeing fractures in the Spurs' defense.

    play0:30