Game Flow
|WSH
|BOS
11:21 - 3rd Quarter
WSH
69
BOS
67
Bradley Beal makes 9-foot two point shot
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|O. Porter Jr. SF
|1-5
|0-1
|2
|2
|1
|4
|M. Gortat C
|6-8
|0-0
|6
|1
|1
|13
|J. Wall PG
|9-15
|2-4
|2
|9
|2
|23
|B. Beal SG
|2-5
|1-3
|1
|3
|1
|6
|K. Oubre Jr. SF
|2-5
|1-1
|3
|0
|2
|5
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Crowder SF
|2-5
|0-2
|4
|3
|2
|8
|A. Horford C
|3-3
|1-1
|3
|2
|1
|9
|I. Thomas PG
|7-13
|2-4
|3
|2
|2
|20
|M. Smart PG
|3-5
|1-3
|1
|4
|1
|9
|T. Rozier PG
|2-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Wizards
|42
|25
|2
|69
|Celtics
|29
|35
|3
|67
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley suffered a right hip pointer late in the first half. He iced it at halftime and is on the court to start the second half.
The Celtics scored 64 points in the first half but are trailing. The last time the Celtics scored that many points in the first half of a playoff game and trailed was Game 4 of the 1987 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Bucks (the Celtics trailed, 65-64, at half and won in two overtimes, 138-137).
After exploding for 42 points in the first quarter, the Wizards managed 25 points in the second quarter while defensively they surrendered 35 points to Boston. Bradley Beal has been a non-factor, taking just four shots, scoring four points and committing four turnovers in the half. The Wizards need Beal to snap out of his malaise.
The first-half numbers for the star guards in the Wizards-Celtics series: John Wall: 23 points, his career high for a postseason half. Isaiah Thomas: 20 points, his third-most in a postseason half.
Celtics rallied from an early 13-point deficit and briefly pulled ahead in the second quarter. John Wall with 23 points and 9 assists in first half; Isaiah Thomas with 20 points. Halftime: Wizards 67, Celtics 64.
Otto Porter Jr. just took a really hard spill after being fouled hard on a dunk attempt from behind. Porter initially was writhing in pain holding his left arm before getting up and shaking his left arm. Porter appears to be OK as he practiced his shooting motion and remains in the game to shoot free throws.
Now we have Otto Porter down -- and looks like grabbing his right wrist.
Avery Bradley in locker room getting looked at. His health is a major concern for the Celtics. Remember, got hurt in first game of Hawks series a year ago and Boston lost series.
Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart have given Boston a huge spark off the bench. Both can defend, but it's also been Smart setting up teammates and Rozier knocking down shots.
Marcus Smart put one hell of a move on Bradley Beal with a behind-the-back up and under move for a layup. It appeared to wake Beal up as Beal countered with a 3-pointer for his first made basket. Beal stayed aggressive but launched an airball. Still, the Wizards had to be happy seeing Beal look for his shot.
Markieff Morris picks up his third foul and is replaced by Kelly Oubre Jr. Bradley Beal has to step up and be more aggressive. He's been knocked around a bit in the first half but only has taken two shots and has just one point with the half almost over.
Celtics use an 11-4 run to slice the 13-point deficit to six with John Wall resting and Wizards struggling to set up the offense and get good shots.
Isaiah Thomas now has 18 of Boston's 36 points. Celtics down 10 largely due to their defense -- or lack thereof.
Scott Brooks started second quarter with Bradley Beal, Brandon Jennings, Bojan Bogdanovic, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jason Smith. Wizards' second unit has been an issue and already has had empty possessions to start the quarter. Celtics are chipping away at the lead and Brooks brings in Marcin Gortat for Smith.
Washington's John Wall accounted for 34 of Washington's 42 first-quarter points. He scored 19 points (on 7-of-10 shooting) and his six assists generated 15 points. End of 1st quarter: Washington 42, Boston 29.
Wizards build another double-digit cushion early and lead by 13 after first quarter. Will Scott Brooks' subs be able to maintain the lead once John Wall rests? Wall scored 19 points in the first quarter.
John Wall grimacing and shaking his left hand/wrist after taking two hard spills. Looked frustrated but remains in the game. The left wrist is the one Wall broke two years ago against the Hawks in the playoffs but Wall appears to be OK.
Markieff Morris has been effective thus far -- on both ends of the court. Has hit a couple of 3's and also gives Wizards toughness.
The Wizards announced before tip-off that Markieff Morris is available for Game 2. Celtics are expected to go with Amir Johnson in the starting lineup, replacing Gerald Green, who has started since Game 3 of Boston's first-round series with the Bulls.
Markieff Morris out on the court and expected to give it a go tonight.
Isaiah Thomas' son shows off his NBA swagger, entering the TD Garden with his dad prior to the Celtics' Game 2 matchup with the Wizards.
Markieff Morris warming up hoping to get the go-ahead to play.
Just talked to Markieff Morris. Said he feels like he can play, but will go out here in a few minutes and test ankle out in front of staff. Feels like it's 50-50 whether he winds up getting the go-ahead to play.
Wizards coach Scott Brooks said he will wait until right before tipoff to make a decision on whether Markieff Morris will start in Game 2.
Scott Brooks still uncertain whether Markieff Morris will play tonight. If he doesn't, Brooks said Kelly Oubre still get the start in his place.