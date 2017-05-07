Game Flow
|BOS
|WSH
5:56 - 2nd Quarter
BOS
40
WSH
32
Official timeout
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Horford C
|2-3
|1-1
|1
|4
|0
|5
|A. Bradley SG
|1-4
|1-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|K. Olynyk C
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|M. Smart PG
|1-5
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|T. Rozier PG
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Morris PF
|2-6
|0-2
|4
|0
|1
|4
|O. Porter Jr. SF
|4-5
|1-1
|3
|0
|0
|10
|M. Gortat C
|1-1
|0-0
|4
|3
|0
|2
|J. Wall PG
|0-9
|0-1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|B. Bogdanovic SG
|1-3
|0-1
|2
|0
|1
|2
Wizards owner Ted Leonsis showed his support for second-year forward Kelly Oubre Jr. by sporting his jersey before Sunday's Game 4 at the Verizon Center. Oubre was ejected from Game 3 for charging at the Celtics' Kelly Olynyk and shoving him in the chest, then suspended for Game 4. (@TedLeonsis/Twitter)
The Wizards scored the first eight points of the game and it seemed like the Celtics were digging their standard double-digit first-quarter deficit. Boston responded with help from three Isaiah Thomas 3-pointers. End of 1st: Celtics 24, Wizard 20.
This is the first time Boston has carried a lead into the second quarter in this series, snapping four straight playoff games in which Washington led after first quarter.
Markief Morris rocking the Death row D.C. shirt for warm ups before game 4
Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens explains his decision to go back to Amir Johnson in starting 5: "Our focus the last two days is being the best version of us, so we're going to go back to Amir. … I thought we actually started better than the score in Game 2. And then the only other time we had all five starters together because of injuries was Game 4 of the regular season in a game that we played fairly well. So we'll see. Challenge, right? They're a great challenge out of the gate."
Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Amir Johnson will start Game 4 vs. the Wizards.
John Wall is all business as he arrives for game 4
T-minus 2 and a half hours, Isaiah Thomas is again the first member of the Celtics to hit the court.
John Wall has performed as one of the elite players in the NBA during these playoffs, second only to Russell Westbrook.
The Wizards have a 59-percent chance to tie up the series at 2-2 Sunday night, but the Celtics remain the odds on favorite according to ESPN's BPI with a 76-percent chance to advance.
Isaiah Thomas was dealt an emotional blow by the death of his sister Chyna, but through it all, the Celtics star has put the team on his back in one amazing postseason performance after another.
Isaiah Thomas: "I can't wait [for Game 4]. I'm upset we had so many days in between the games. But I can't wait. As a competitor I want to play. I feel like it's a must-win for us. We want to go in with that mindset and try to take advantage of the opportunity and go back home up 3-1."
Terry Rozier and Brandon Jennings were ejected from Thursday's Game 3 after two sets of double technicals. Jennings called Rozier a "young boy" in the aftermath and Rozier fired back Saturday saying that Jennings is, "not a factor" in the series.
Olynyk does not agree with being called a dirty player and is only focused on supporting his team in its next game against the Wizards.
Brad Stevens on Kelly Oubre suspension: "We gotta play better than we did the other day, regardless of who's playing."
Kelly Olynyk: "I don't think I'm a dirty player; my teammates don't think I'm a dirty player."
In the league's official announcement of Kelly Oubre's Game 4 suspension, it notes "forceful and unwarranted contact" on Kelly Olynyk.
The average margin of victory through 11 games of the NBA conference semifinals is 17.18 points. That's on pace to be the largest margin of victory in this round of the playoffs in NBA history, just ahead of the 17.17 points in 1947 (six games in the corresponding round that season). Third on this list is 2010, when the average margin of victory was 15.17 points (source: Elias Sports Bureau).
The Boston Celtics released a statement Friday clarifying Isaiah Thomas' teeth injuries and why he missed the start of the second half in Game 3.
Celtics release update on Isaiah Thomas: As a result of a collision that occurred in Game 1 of the Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Washington Wizards, Isaiah Thomas sustained multiple front teeth injuries including a complete fractured tooth and two other subluxed/shifted teeth that required extensive oral surgery to stabilize. He did not suffer a fractured or broken jaw. Thomas is currently wearing a four-piece temporary bridge that cracked after being re-injured. This necessitated a replacement at halftime during Game 3 of the series. The spanning bridge is necessary to protect and stabilize the injuries. Members of the Celtics medical staff anticipated the need to replace the temporary bridges, and are prepared at any time to do so. Thomas will receive a permanent bridge at a future date.
After the Wizards-Celtics scuffle that led to Kelly Oubre Jr. being ejected for pushing Kelly Olynyk to the floor, Rachel Nichols thinks Washington has more to lose if certain players can't play.
Thursday's dust up between the Wizards and Celtics got us thinking about some of the most memorable scraps in NBA playoff history.
Turner Sports announced Friday that Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, and Glen Davis — four members of Boston's 2008 title team — will join Kevin Garnett's Area 21 on Monday night. Who's missing from that mini reunion? Ray Allen, of course.
Brad Stevens with strong support for Marcus Smart after 8 turnovers in Game 3. "I wouldn't trade his passion for anything."