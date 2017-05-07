Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens explains his decision to go back to Amir Johnson in starting 5: "Our focus the last two days is being the best version of us, so we're going to go back to Amir. … I thought we actually started better than the score in Game 2. And then the only other time we had all five starters together because of injuries was Game 4 of the regular season in a game that we played fairly well. So we'll see. Challenge, right? They're a great challenge out of the gate."