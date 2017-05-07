Celtics
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. Horford C2-31-11405
A. Bradley SG1-41-32013
K. Olynyk C2-40-20016
M. Smart PG1-51-31223
T. Rozier PG0-10-02000
Wizards
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Morris PF2-60-24014
O. Porter Jr. SF4-51-130010
M. Gortat C1-10-04302
J. Wall PG0-90-11312
B. Bogdanovic SG1-30-12012

Game Flow

BOS
WSH
5:56 - 2nd Quarter

BOS

40

WSH

32

Official timeout

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • BOS 46.7
    • 38.2 WSH

  • Three Point %

    • BOS 53.3
    • 25.0 WSH

  • Turnovers

    • BOS 6
    • 7 WSH

  • Rebounds

    • BOS 15
    • 19 WSH

Game Information

Verizon Center
Coverage: TNT
  • Washington, DC
  • Line: WSH -5.0
  • Over/Under: 215
Capacity: 20173
Referees: Ron Garretson, Dan Crawford, Sean Corbin

Recent Plays

    5:56 - 2nd

    Official timeout

    40 - 32
    5:56
    Official timeout
    40 - 32
    5:56
    Wizards offensive team rebound
    40 - 32
    5:58
    John Wall misses layup
    40 - 32
    6:05
    John Wall defensive rebound
    40 - 32
    TNT1234T
    Celtics241640
    Wizards201232

    Conversation

    Now

    BOS vs WSHNBA

    Josiah Turner ESPN.com 

    Wizards owner Ted Leonsis showed his support for second-year forward Kelly Oubre Jr. by sporting his jersey before Sunday's Game 4 at the Verizon Center. Oubre was ejected from Game 3 for charging at the Celtics' Kelly Olynyk and shoving him in the chest, then suspended for Game 4. (@TedLeonsis/Twitter)

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    The Wizards scored the first eight points of the game and it seemed like the Celtics were digging their standard double-digit first-quarter deficit. Boston responded with help from three Isaiah Thomas 3-pointers. End of 1st: Celtics 24, Wizard 20.

    Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

    This is the first time Boston has carried a lead into the second quarter in this series, snapping four straight playoff games in which Washington led after first quarter.

    Jim Witalka ESPN Producer 

    Markief Morris rocking the Death row D.C. shirt for warm ups before game 4

    play0:27

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens explains his decision to go back to Amir Johnson in starting 5: "Our focus the last two days is being the best version of us, so we're going to go back to Amir. … I thought we actually started better than the score in Game 2. And then the only other time we had all five starters together because of injuries was Game 4 of the regular season in a game that we played fairly well. So we'll see. Challenge, right? They're a great challenge out of the gate."

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Amir Johnson will start Game 4 vs. the Wizards.

    Jim Witalka ESPN Producer 

    John Wall is all business as he arrives for game 4

    play0:09

    Jim Witalka ESPN Producer 

    T-minus 2 and a half hours, Isaiah Thomas is again the first member of the Celtics to hit the court.

    play0:25

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    John Wall has performed as one of the elite players in the NBA during these playoffs, second only to Russell Westbrook.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    The Wizards have a 59-percent chance to tie up the series at 2-2 Sunday night, but the Celtics remain the odds on favorite according to ESPN's BPI with a 76-percent chance to advance.

    Thomas' star shining in emotional postseason

    Isaiah Thomas was dealt an emotional blow by the death of his sister Chyna, but through it all, the Celtics star has put the team on his back in one amazing postseason performance after another.

    play1:26

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Isaiah Thomas: "I can't wait [for Game 4]. I'm upset we had so many days in between the games. But I can't wait. As a competitor I want to play. I feel like it's a must-win for us. We want to go in with that mindset and try to take advantage of the opportunity and go back home up 3-1."

    play0:47

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Terry Rozier and Brandon Jennings were ejected from Thursday's Game 3 after two sets of double technicals. Jennings called Rozier a "young boy" in the aftermath and Rozier fired back Saturday saying that Jennings is, "not a factor" in the series.

    Olynyk doesn't consider himself a 'dirty player'

    Olynyk does not agree with being called a dirty player and is only focused on supporting his team in its next game against the Wizards.

    play0:49

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Brad Stevens on Kelly Oubre suspension: "We gotta play better than we did the other day, regardless of who's playing."

    play1:27

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Kelly Olynyk: "I don't think I'm a dirty player; my teammates don't think I'm a dirty player."

    play1:42

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    In the league's official announcement of Kelly Oubre's Game 4 suspension, it notes "forceful and unwarranted contact" on Kelly Olynyk.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    The average margin of victory through 11 games of the NBA conference semifinals is 17.18 points. That's on pace to be the largest margin of victory in this round of the playoffs in NBA history, just ahead of the 17.17 points in 1947 (six games in the corresponding round that season). Third on this list is 2010, when the average margin of victory was 15.17 points (source: Elias Sports Bureau).

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    The Boston Celtics released a statement Friday clarifying Isaiah Thomas' teeth injuries and why he missed the start of the second half in Game 3.

    Brian Franey ESPN Producer 

    Celtics release update on Isaiah Thomas: As a result of a collision that occurred in Game 1 of the Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Washington Wizards, Isaiah Thomas sustained multiple front teeth injuries including a complete fractured tooth and two other subluxed/shifted teeth that required extensive oral surgery to stabilize. He did not suffer a fractured or broken jaw. Thomas is currently wearing a four-piece temporary bridge that cracked after being re-injured. This necessitated a replacement at halftime during Game 3 of the series. The spanning bridge is necessary to protect and stabilize the injuries. Members of the Celtics medical staff anticipated the need to replace the temporary bridges, and are prepared at any time to do so. Thomas will receive a permanent bridge at a future date.

    Wizards should try not pushing themselves out of playoffs

    After the Wizards-Celtics scuffle that led to Kelly Oubre Jr. being ejected for pushing Kelly Olynyk to the floor, Rachel Nichols thinks Washington has more to lose if certain players can't play.

    play2:18

    Oubre-Olynyk fight is latest memorable NBA scuffle

    Thursday's dust up between the Wizards and Celtics got us thinking about some of the most memorable scraps in NBA playoff history.

    play0:53

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Turner Sports announced Friday that Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, and Glen Davis — four members of Boston's 2008 title team — will join Kevin Garnett's Area 21 on Monday night. Who's missing from that mini reunion? Ray Allen, of course.

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Brad Stevens with strong support for Marcus Smart after 8 turnovers in Game 3. "I wouldn't trade his passion for anything."