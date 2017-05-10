Game Flow
|WSH
|BOS
4:20 - 2nd Quarter
WSH
33
BOS
53
Wizards offensive team rebound
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Morris PF
|1-5
|0-2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J. Wall PG
|2-9
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|B. Beal SG
|4-13
|0-4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|K. Oubre Jr. SF
|2-3
|0-1
|3
|0
|2
|5
|B. Bogdanovic SG
|1-3
|1-1
|4
|1
|0
|5
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Horford C
|3-3
|1-1
|3
|3
|0
|7
|I. Thomas PG
|1-4
|0-0
|0
|6
|0
|4
|A. Bradley SG
|7-10
|3-4
|4
|2
|0
|17
|J. Brown SF
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Rozier PG
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Wizards
|21
|12
|33
|Celtics
|33
|20
|53
Even before this series began, Celtics coach Brad Stevens' biggest concern was Washington's transition game. Safe to say that's been the Cs' strength so far tonight.
The Celtics brought a bunch of their Patriots friends to Game 5. Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Julian Edelman, and LeGarrette Blount among those courtside.
In attendance with Patriots owner Robert Kraft at tonight's Celtics game is NFLPA president DeMaurice Smith.
The Celtics flipped the script on the Wizards in the first quarter as Boston embarked on a 16-0 run early in the frame. Avery Bradley, playing despite two hip pointers, scored 13 first-quarter points. End of 1st: Celtics 33, Wizards 21.
The Patriots are well represented inside TD Garden tonight. Big cheers for Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, LaGarrette Blount, among others.
Current mood in Boston, as Celtics go up 12 very early.
Scott Brooks with the history lesson tonight: "Charles Oakley had a no layups rule in training camp," he said of the time he played with the Knicks. Meaning, Oakley physically didn't let anyone in the lane. Brooks noted basketball's physicality is different now. "There's a difference between being physical and being dirty. We all know who the dirty players are." He didn't name names.
Brad Stevens keeps it light when addressing his team's turnover issues: "Well, we really worked on, if we're wearing white, make sure that you get it to the guy in white. If we're wearing green, try to make sure to get the guy in green. I can never keep up with what we're going to wear game-to-game with all these different jerseys we have."
Brad Stevens on Isaiah Thomas being fined for inappropriate language to a fan in Game 3: "Obviously there's a line that you can't cross and, ultimately, get fined for. That's my reaction to it. I think that if he could take it back he would."
Brad Stevens has jokes about Celtics' recent turnover woes: "We made sure if we're wearing white to get it to the guy in white. If we're wearing green, we need to get it to the guy in green." On a non-sarcastic note he did add that his players needed to play with a higher motor, and that the Wizards' overall length caused problems taking care of the ball in D.C.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens on Isaiah Thomas' $25,000 fine for obscene language toward a fan in Washington: "Obviously there's a line that you can't cross and get fined for. But if he could, he'd take it back."
There will be a lot of green for Game 5 inside TD Garden in a couple hours.
Let's Go Celtics shirts on every chair at TD Garden for Game 5.
The NBA's release on Isaiah Thomas being fined $25,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a fan."
Kenyon Martin doesn't think everyone is mentally prepared for the Kobe Bryant mentorship experience.
Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall needs just 12 points in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics to do something only The Big O has accomplished in NBA history.
They've been nearly flawless at the Verizon Center, but the Wizards haven't flipped the switch on the road in this year's playoffs. Opposing teams are averaging 16 more points per game when Washington's away from home.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he'll stick with Amir Johnson in Boston's starting lineup for Game 5. During his weekly radio appearance on 98.5 the Sports Hub, Stevens noted, "It's not necessarily about who starts the game, per se, because it's not like whoever has started in that spot has played a ton of minutes. It's about avoiding these runs. … We gotta make sure we're just better as a group, all 15 guys that are available, at being able to answer their runs."
Washington and Boston might be in a tied series, but there is no denying that the battle between the starters is clearly being won by the Wizards.
Home teams have been undefeated in this second round series and that trend could continue on Wednesday. The Celtics are a sizable favorite over the Wizards per ESPN's BPI as the series heads back to Boston.
Max Kellerman is leaning on Isaiah Thomas' intangibles to propel Boston to victory at home in Game 5.
Washington Post columnist Mike Wise breaks down whether a win by the Capitals or the Wizards in their respective playoff series would be bigger for the DC area.
Stephen A. Smith compares Draymond Green's groin-kicking incidents to Kelly Olynyk separating Kevin Love's shoulder in 2015.
Chris Forsberg describes the reaction of Kelly Olynyk's teammates a day after Draymond Green called him a dirty player.
Isaiah Thomas takes exception to Draymond Green's comments on teammate Kelly Olynyk.