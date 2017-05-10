Wizards
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Morris PF1-50-22012
J. Wall PG2-90-13204
B. Beal SG4-130-41108
K. Oubre Jr. SF2-30-13025
B. Bogdanovic SG1-31-14105
Celtics
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. Horford C3-31-13307
I. Thomas PG1-40-00604
A. Bradley SG7-103-442017
J. Brown SF0-00-00100
T. Rozier PG2-41-21005

Game Flow

WSH
BOS
4:20 - 2nd Quarter

WSH

33

BOS

53

Wizards offensive team rebound

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • WSH 33.3
    • 55.6 BOS

  • Three Point %

    • WSH 18.2
    • 58.3 BOS

  • Turnovers

    • WSH 7
    • 7 BOS

  • Rebounds

    • WSH 21
    • 21 BOS

Game Information

TD Garden
Coverage: TNT
  • Boston, MA
  • Line: BOS -4.0
  • Over/Under: 218
Capacity: 18624
Referees: Ed Malloy, Sean Wright, Mike Callahan

Recent Plays

    4:20 - 2nd

    Wizards offensive team rebound

    33 - 53
    4:20
    Wizards offensive team rebound
    33 - 53
    4:22
    Marcin Gortat misses 8-foot two point shot
    33 - 53
    4:33
    Avery Bradley makes 23-foot three point jumper (Al Horford assists)
    33 - 53
    4:52
    Markieff Morris traveling
    33 - 50
    TNT1234T
    Wizards211233
    Celtics332053

    Now

    WSH vs BOSNBA

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    Even before this series began, Celtics coach Brad Stevens' biggest concern was Washington's transition game. Safe to say that's been the Cs' strength so far tonight.

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    The Celtics brought a bunch of their Patriots friends to Game 5. Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Julian Edelman, and LeGarrette Blount among those courtside.

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    In attendance with Patriots owner Robert Kraft at tonight's Celtics game is NFLPA president DeMaurice Smith.

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    The Celtics flipped the script on the Wizards in the first quarter as Boston embarked on a 16-0 run early in the frame. Avery Bradley, playing despite two hip pointers, scored 13 first-quarter points. End of 1st: Celtics 33, Wizards 21.

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    The Patriots are well represented inside TD Garden tonight. Big cheers for Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, LaGarrette Blount, among others.

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    Current mood in Boston, as Celtics go up 12 very early.

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    Scott Brooks with the history lesson tonight: "Charles Oakley had a no layups rule in training camp," he said of the time he played with the Knicks. Meaning, Oakley physically didn't let anyone in the lane. Brooks noted basketball's physicality is different now. "There's a difference between being physical and being dirty. We all know who the dirty players are." He didn't name names.

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Brad Stevens keeps it light when addressing his team's turnover issues: "Well, we really worked on, if we're wearing white, make sure that you get it to the guy in white. If we're wearing green, try to make sure to get the guy in green. I can never keep up with what we're going to wear game-to-game with all these different jerseys we have."

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Brad Stevens on Isaiah Thomas being fined for inappropriate language to a fan in Game 3: "Obviously there's a line that you can't cross and, ultimately, get fined for. That's my reaction to it. I think that if he could take it back he would."

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    Brad Stevens has jokes about Celtics' recent turnover woes: "We made sure if we're wearing white to get it to the guy in white. If we're wearing green, we need to get it to the guy in green." On a non-sarcastic note he did add that his players needed to play with a higher motor, and that the Wizards' overall length caused problems taking care of the ball in D.C.

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    Celtics coach Brad Stevens on Isaiah Thomas' $25,000 fine for obscene language toward a fan in Washington: "Obviously there's a line that you can't cross and get fined for. But if he could, he'd take it back."

    Coley Harvey ESPN Staff Writer 

    There will be a lot of green for Game 5 inside TD Garden in a couple hours.

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    Let's Go Celtics shirts on every chair at TD Garden for Game 5.

    Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

    The NBA's release on Isaiah Thomas being fined $25,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a fan."

