Game Flow
|UTAH
|GS
4:54 - 1st Quarter
UTAH
9
GS
14
Warriors offensive team rebound
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|G. Hayward SF
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Johnson SF
|1-2
|1-1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|J. Ingles SF
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|R. Gobert C
|1-3
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|G. Hill PG
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Green PF
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|K. Durant SF
|1-4
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Pachulia C
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|S. Curry PG
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|K. Thompson SG
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|UTAH
|GS
UTAH
9
GS
14
Warriors offensive team rebound
Warriors offensive team rebound
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jazz
|9
|9
|Warriors
|14
|14
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
Golden State Warriors acting coach Mike Brown says Steve Kerr will not be in the building for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz.
Boris Diaw has put together a remarkable NBA career. But you knew that already. What you may not know is that Diaw is also a film producer. Diaw has produced the film Nola Circus, a comedy about competing barber shops in New Orleans that's in theaters and currently available on VOD and iTunes. Diaw is currently trying to help the Jazz take down the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs, starting tonight. If that happens, Diaw may have the perfect subject matter for his next film.
Utah center Derrick Favors (back) is expected to play tonight against Golden State, league source tells ESPN.
They may be great shooters, but Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson struggled mightily against the Jazz during the regular season.
Do the Jazz have the secret recipe to stop Kevin Durant? The Golden State forward struggled against the Jazz during the regular season.
According to ESPN's BPI, the Warriors are heavy favorites over the Jazz in Tuesday's Game 1.
Marc Spears breaks down how journeyman JaVale McGee has been a valuable addition to the Warriors' lineup.
Brody Stephens, an 8-year-old who developed a friendship with Warriors point guard Steph Curry, died Saturday after a years-long fight with leukemia.
Ten years ago, when the Jazz and Warriors met in the playoffs, Carlos Boozer was unstoppable and Baron Davis was the real deal. Take a look back at the 2007 Western Conference semifinals matchup between Golden State and Utah.
A look back at Golden State's sweep of Portland, which set up a second-round playoff series with the Utah Jazz.
While BPI gives Golden State the edge at 92 percent, don't dismiss Utah's chances at keeping things competitive.
Andre Iguodala and Matt Barnes say there is no comparison between the nightlife in Utah and Los Angeles.
Steph Curry describes all the activities he can do in Utah, such as snowboarding, when not occupied by basketball during the series against the Jazz.
The Jazz offense runs through F Gordon Hayward, but he has struggled in recent seasons against Utah's second-round opponent.
The Jazz have been able to take the Warriors slightly out of their comfort zone in recent seasons. Utah and Golden State begin their Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday in Oakland.
Last season the Golden State Warriors burned bright with two-time MVP Stephen Curry squarely at center stage. But this season, the lights have to accommodate two headliners with Kevin Durant in town.
Ryen Russillo and Will Cain react to Matt Barnes saying the team wanted to play the Clippers instead of the Jazz because of a more vibrant night life in Los Angeles.
Stephen A. Smith reminds people the type of player Charles Barkley was back in the day and that Draymond Green should show some respect to Barkley.
The Clippers have become the first team in NBA history to blow a series lead in five straight postseasons.
Asked if he was the modern day Charles Barkley, Draymond Green says he's his own man and Barkley didn't influence him or his game.
In Paul Pierce's final game, the Clippers fail to overcome Gordon Hayward's 22 points and Derrick Favors' double-double and are knocked out of the playoffs. The Jazz will face the Warriors in round two.
Asked if he considers himself the modern-day Charles Barkley, Draymond Green defiantly denies the claim, saying he is his own player.
Gordon Hayward leads Utah with 22 points and Derrick Favors adds a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench in a 91-78 win over the Clippers to win the series 4-3.
Paul Pierce drives through the lane, draws the foul and gets the layup to go in what is the final field goal of his career.