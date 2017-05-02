Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer

Boris Diaw has put together a remarkable NBA career. But you knew that already. What you may not know is that Diaw is also a film producer. Diaw has produced the film Nola Circus, a comedy about competing barber shops in New Orleans that's in theaters and currently available on VOD and iTunes. Diaw is currently trying to help the Jazz take down the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs, starting tonight. If that happens, Diaw may have the perfect subject matter for his next film.