Jazz
G. Hayward SF1-31-20003
J. Johnson SF1-21-14013
J. Ingles SF0-20-11200
R. Gobert C1-30-03103
G. Hill PG0-10-00000
Warriors
D. Green PF0-10-11201
K. Durant SF1-40-01102
Z. Pachulia C2-20-01024
S. Curry PG1-21-22203
K. Thompson SG2-30-11024

UTAH
GS
4:54 - 1st Quarter

UTAH

9

GS

14

Warriors offensive team rebound

  • Field Goal %

    • UTAH 25.0
    • 50.0 GS

  • Three Point %

    • UTAH 40.0
    • 25.0 GS

  • Turnovers

    • UTAH 4
    • 2 GS

  • Rebounds

    • UTAH 8
    • 6 GS

ORACLE Arena
Coverage: TNT
  • Oakland, CA
  • Line: GS -13.0
  • Over/Under: 207
Capacity: 19596
Referees: John Goble, Mike Callahan, David Guthrie

    4:54 - 1st

    Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

    Golden State Warriors acting coach Mike Brown says Steve Kerr will not be in the building for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz.

    Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

    Boris Diaw has put together a remarkable NBA career. But you knew that already. What you may not know is that Diaw is also a film producer. Diaw has produced the film Nola Circus, a comedy about competing barber shops in New Orleans that's in theaters and currently available on VOD and iTunes. Diaw is currently trying to help the Jazz take down the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs, starting tonight. If that happens, Diaw may have the perfect subject matter for his next film.

    Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

    Utah center Derrick Favors (back) is expected to play tonight against Golden State, league source tells ESPN.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    They may be great shooters, but Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson struggled mightily against the Jazz during the regular season.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    Do the Jazz have the secret recipe to stop Kevin Durant? The Golden State forward struggled against the Jazz during the regular season.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    According to ESPN's BPI, the Warriors are heavy favorites over the Jazz in Tuesday's Game 1.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    The Jazz offense runs through F Gordon Hayward, but he has struggled in recent seasons against Utah's second-round opponent.

    ESPN Stats and Information  

    The Jazz have been able to take the Warriors slightly out of their comfort zone in recent seasons. Utah and Golden State begin their Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday in Oakland.

