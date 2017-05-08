Game Flow
|GS
|UTAH
0:00 - 2nd Quarter
GS
60
UTAH
52
End of the 2nd Quarter
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Green PF
|3-7
|2-3
|8
|7
|0
|10
|K. Durant SF
|4-9
|1-2
|3
|2
|2
|10
|S. Curry PG
|5-10
|2-7
|1
|3
|1
|18
|K. Thompson SG
|4-6
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|A. Iguodala SF
|1-3
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|G. Hayward SF
|4-11
|3-6
|2
|3
|0
|13
|R. Gobert C
|2-7
|0-0
|6
|0
|1
|6
|J. Johnson SF
|2-7
|0-3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|D. Exum PG
|4-6
|1-2
|3
|1
|2
|11
|R. Neto PG
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|GS
|UTAH
GS
60
UTAH
52
End of the 2nd Quarter
End of the 2nd Quarter
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Warriors
|39
|21
|60
|Jazz
|17
|35
|52
