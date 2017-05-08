Warriors
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Green PF3-72-387010
K. Durant SF4-91-232210
S. Curry PG5-102-713118
K. Thompson SG4-60-000110
A. Iguodala SF1-30-02012
Jazz
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
G. Hayward SF4-113-623013
R. Gobert C2-70-06016
J. Johnson SF2-70-32116
D. Exum PG4-61-231211
R. Neto PG0-00-02000

Game Flow

GS
UTAH
0:00 - 2nd Quarter

GS

60

UTAH

52

End of the 2nd Quarter

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • GS 45.7
    • 40.0 UTAH

  • Three Point %

    • GS 41.7
    • 42.9 UTAH

  • Turnovers

    • GS 6
    • 6 UTAH

  • Rebounds

    • GS 25
    • 21 UTAH

Game Information

Vivint Smart Home Arena
Coverage: TNT
  • Salt Lake City, UT
  • Line: GS -9.0
  • Over/Under: 208
Capacity: 19911
Referees: James Capers, James Williams, Monty McCutchen

Recent Plays

0:00 - 2nd

End of the 2nd Quarter

60 - 52
0:00
End of the 2nd Quarter
60 - 52
0:00
Warriors offensive team rebound
60 - 52
0:00
Stephen Curry misses 24-foot three point jumper
60 - 52
0:06
Gordon Hayward makes free throw 2 of 2
60 - 52
TNT1234T
Warriors392160
Jazz173552

Conversation

GS vs UTAHNBA

ESPN Stats and Information  

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry combined for 22 points in the first quarter. The Jazz totaled 17 points.

Draymond calls Olynyk a 'dirty player'

Draymond Green explains why Celtics F Kelly Olynyk is a "dirty player."

Should Draymond be calling out Olynyk?

Joe Dumars, who has a close relationship with Draymond Green, shares his opinion on whether Green has any grounds to call Kelly Olynyk a dirty player.

ESPN Stats and Information  

While the Jazz have done well to stick around in all three games of their second-round series, BPI sees the Warriors as favorites on Monday as Golden State looks to finish off the sweep.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Draymond Green, of all people, is the latest to call Kelly Olynyk a "dirty player." During a podcast for Uninterrupted, Green says he doesn't respect guys like Olynyk.

LeBron has another challenge to win a championship

Stephen A. Smith believes the only way LeBron James can surpass Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time is by defeating Kevin Durant and the Warriors.

Stephen A. has to wait till June to see real NBA competition

Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman argue whether the playoffs are fun to watch despite Golden State and Cleveland dominating the competition in both conferences.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Cavaliers and Warriors seem to be on a collision course once again. The last time two teams had as little trouble in their first two rounds as Cleveland and Golden State, they met in the finals.

Van Gundy has a solution for players complaining

Jeff Van Gundy proposes an idea where referees should carry a flag and eject a player out of the game if they decide to challenge a play that is blatantly the player's fault.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Kevin Durant proved his value in Saturday night's Game 3 win over Utah. With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson struggling, KD put up 38 points and 13 boards, becoming the first player to have at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff win over the Jazz since Gary Payton in 2000.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Splash Brothers combined to score just 29 points in Game 3 vs. the Jazz. Klay Thompson was only 1-of-9 from the field with six points. But thanks to Kevin Durant's 38-point performance, Golden State coasted to victory.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Warriors have showed no ill-effects from last year's Game 7 loss, having romped through all seven of their postseason games.

Kerr's influence still apparent

Chris Haynes explains how the Warriors' ability to avoid turnovers in the second half showed the effect coach Steve Kerr still has on the team even though he is not on the bench.

Draymond has fun as the villain in Utah

Even if he's not sure why the boos were quite so loud, Draymond Green relishes sending Jazz fans home unhappy.

Warriors ready to sweep

Up two with four minutes left, the Warriors put it in the hands of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to hammer down a commanding 3-0 series lead.

The Splash Bros went dry in Game 3

Steph and Klay combined for their worst playoff shooting performance ever but KD rescued them to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Rudy Gobert allowed 29 points as a primary defender Saturday, 13 more than any other Jazz player. Kevin Durant was 5-of-8 for 12 points when defended by Gobert, after attempting just five shots against Gobert over the first 2 games of the series and making two.

Durant brings it home for Warriors

Kevin Durant secures Golden State's 3-0 series lead over the Jazz with a clutch 38-point performance.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Golden State's win in Utah came in spite of a dismal night from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who had their worst combined field goal percentage in a postseason game all-time.

Can anyone stop Warriors?

Stephen A. Smith doesn't think there is a team that can stop the Warriors but believes the Cavs and LeBron can stay with them.

ESPN Stats and Information  

In the previous two instances in which a team won at least its first six postseason games the year after losing a Game 7 in the NBA Finals, both teams went on to win the NBA title.

Durant treats Hawyward to some slick moves

Kevin Durant punctuates his 38-point night by flexing his handles on Gordon Hayward.

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant helped the Golden State Warriors pull away late in Saturday's 102-91 Game 3 win over the Utah Jazz, combining to score the team's last 22 points with 11 apiece. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Saturday was the first time all season both Curry and Durant have scored double figures during the fourth quarter.

Durant proud of Warriors' defensive efforts

Kevin Durant is pleased with Golden State's ability to get stops when the shots weren't falling in their favor.

