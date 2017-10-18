Stevens 'feeling' for Hayward Celtics head coach Brad Stevens recounts the conversation he had with Gordon Hayward during halftime where Hayward's spirits were down and hopes the All-Star can make a full recovery.

Hayward breaks ankle, Cavs hold off Celtics 102-99 in opener Boston's Gordon Hayward broke his left ankle just five minutes into the season, a grisly injury that overshadowed Kyrie Irving's return to Cleveland and the Cavaliers' 102-99 win over the shocked Celtics on Tuesday night.