Rockets
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
R. Anderson PF0-00-00010
T. Ariza F0-00-00000
C. Capela C0-00-01000
C. Paul PG0-10-11000
J. Harden SG1-20-00002
Warriors
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Green PF0-10-10000
K. Durant SF0-10-11000
Z. Pachulia C0-00-00002
S. Curry PG0-00-00000
K. Thompson SG0-00-00000
Game FlowWin Probability
HOU
GS
10:39 - 1st Quarter

HOU

2

GS

2

Chris Paul misses 25-foot three point jumper

HOU
GS
GS 50.5%

HOU

2

GS

2

Chris Paul misses 25-foot three point jumper

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • HOU33.3
    • 0.0GS

  • Three Point %

    • HOU0.0
    • 0.0GS

  • Turnovers

    • HOU1
    • 0GS

  • Rebounds

    • HOU2
    • 1GS

Game Information

ORACLE Arena
Coverage: TNT
  • Oakland, CA
  • Line: GS -9.5
  • Over/Under: 231
Capacity: 19,596

Recent Plays

Win %:50.5
10:39 - 1st

Chris Paul misses 25-foot three point jumper

2 - 2
10:39
Chris Paul misses 25-foot three point jumper
2 - 2
10:41
Chris Paul defensive rebound
2 - 2
10:47
Kevin Durant misses 26-foot three point jumper
2 - 2
11:03
James Harden bad pass (Klay Thompson steals)
2 - 2
TNT1234T
Rockets22
Warriors22

NBA News