Clippers 30-year-old 6-5 rookie PG Milos Teodosic getting shots up in Staples Center. The Serbian legend is a lifetime 38.3% 3-point shooter on 3,031 attempts. Arguably the most creative passer in the NBA, Teodosic holds a career average of 7.6 assists per 40 minutes spanning 662 games across Serbia, Greece and Russia.

Mike Schmitz, ESPN