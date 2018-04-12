Clippers
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
B. Griffin PF3-60-11016
D. Gallinari SF1-30-02104
W. Reed C0-00-01000
A. Rivers PG0-20-10000
L. Williams SG0-00-00000
Lakers
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
L. Nance Jr. PF1-30-05002
B. Ingram SF0-30-02102
L. Ball PG0-20-13010
A. Bogut C0-00-00000
J. Clarkson PG1-20-00002

Game Flow

LAC
LAL
4:23 - 1st Quarter

LAC

15

LAL

11

Willie Reed defensive rebound

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • LAC27.8
    • 18.8LAL

  • Three Point %

    • LAC25.0
    • 25.0LAL

  • Turnovers

    • LAC2
    • 3LAL

  • Rebounds

    • LAC14
    • 11LAL

Game Information

STAPLES Center
Coverage: TNT
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Line: LAC -6.5
  • Over/Under: 219
Capacity: 19,060

Recent Plays

4:23 - 1st

Willie Reed defensive rebound

15 - 11
4:23
Willie Reed defensive rebound
15 - 11
4:27
Lonzo Ball misses 25-foot three point jumper
15 - 11
4:33
Willie Reed enters the game for DeAndre Jordan
15 - 11
4:33
Lou Williams enters the game for Milos Teodosic
15 - 11
TNT1234T
Clippers1515
Lakers1111

Latest from LAC @ LAL

Jack Nicholson arriving for the first Lakers game of the season...

Raajik Shah, ESPN

Lonzo Ball getting introduced for his first NBA regular season game.

Arash Markazi, ESPN Senior Writer

Clippers 30-year-old 6-5 rookie PG Milos Teodosic getting shots up in Staples Center. The Serbian legend is a lifetime 38.3% 3-point shooter on 3,031 attempts. Arguably the most creative passer in the NBA, Teodosic holds a career average of 7.6 assists per 40 minutes spanning 662 games across Serbia, Greece and Russia.

Mike Schmitz, ESPN
0:33

NBA News

  • Thunder Big 3 show up in debut

    Russell Westbrook drops a triple-double and Paul George adds 28 to go along with Carmelo Anthony's 22 and the Thunder roll past Knicks in opener.

  • Westbrook gets first triple-double

    Russell Westbrook starts the season with a triple-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists in the Thunder's win against the Knicks.

  • Thunder top Knicks 105-84 in OKC debuts for George, Anthony

    Russell Westbrook had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 105-84 on Thursday night in their first regular-season game with All-Star additions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony