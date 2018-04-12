Game Flow
|LAC
|LAL
4:23 - 1st Quarter
LAC
15
LAL
11
Willie Reed defensive rebound
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|B. Griffin PF
|3-6
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|D. Gallinari SF
|1-3
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|W. Reed C
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A. Rivers PG
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Williams SG
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|L. Nance Jr. PF
|1-3
|0-0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|B. Ingram SF
|0-3
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|L. Ball PG
|0-2
|0-1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A. Bogut C
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Clarkson PG
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|LAC
|LAL
LAC
15
LAL
11
Willie Reed defensive rebound
Willie Reed defensive rebound
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Clippers
|15
|15
|Lakers
|11
|11
Jack Nicholson arriving for the first Lakers game of the season...
Lonzo Ball getting introduced for his first NBA regular season game.
Clippers 30-year-old 6-5 rookie PG Milos Teodosic getting shots up in Staples Center. The Serbian legend is a lifetime 38.3% 3-point shooter on 3,031 attempts. Arguably the most creative passer in the NBA, Teodosic holds a career average of 7.6 assists per 40 minutes spanning 662 games across Serbia, Greece and Russia.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|LA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|-
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|-
|Golden State
|0
|1
|.000
|0.5
|L1
|Sacramento
|0
|1
|.000
|0.5
|L1
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|0.5
|L1
Russell Westbrook drops a triple-double and Paul George adds 28 to go along with Carmelo Anthony's 22 and the Thunder roll past Knicks in opener.
Russell Westbrook starts the season with a triple-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists in the Thunder's win against the Knicks.
Russell Westbrook had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 105-84 on Thursday night in their first regular-season game with All-Star additions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony