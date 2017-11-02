Warriors
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Durant SF0-30-12100
S. Curry PG0-10-10010
K. Thompson SG3-52-31118
A. Iguodala SF0-00-00000
J. McGee C0-00-00000
Spurs
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
L. Aldridge PF4-82-311010
P. Gasol C1-41-22103
D. Green SG1-30-13102
M. Ginobili SG0-00-00000
D. Murray PG------

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • GS45.5
    • 47.4SA

  • Three Point %

    • GS40.0
    • 57.1SA

  • Turnovers

    • GS3
    • 0SA

  • Rebounds

    • GS4
    • 9SA

Game Information

AT&T Center
Coverage: TNT
  • San Antonio, TX
  • Line: GS -8.5
  • Over/Under: 220
Capacity: 18,581

Recent Plays

Win %:68.8
5:01 - 1st

Warriors Full timeout

12 - 22
5:01
Warriors Full timeout
12 - 22
5:03
LaMarcus Aldridge makes dunk
12 - 22
5:03
LaMarcus Aldridge offensive rebound
12 - 20
5:09
LaMarcus Aldridge misses shot
12 - 20
TNT1234T
Warriors1212
Spurs2222

