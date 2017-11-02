|GS
|SA
5:01 - 1st Quarter
GS
12
SA
22
Warriors Full timeout
|GS
|SA
SA 68.8%
GS
12
SA
22
Warriors Full timeout
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Durant SF
|0-3
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S. Curry PG
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Thompson SG
|3-5
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|A. Iguodala SF
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. McGee C
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|L. Aldridge PF
|4-8
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|10
|P. Gasol C
|1-4
|1-2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|D. Green SG
|1-3
|0-1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|M. Ginobili SG
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Murray PG
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GS
|SA
GS
12
SA
22
Warriors Full timeout
|GS
|SA
GS
12
SA
22
Warriors Full timeout
Warriors Full timeout
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Warriors
|12
|12
|Spurs
|22
|22
Danny Green just drove by Stephen Curry and posterized Kevin Durant with a one-handed jam. The crowd erupted.
Zaza Pachulia received a heavy dosage of boos upon being introduced here at AT&T Center. Fans haven't forgiven him for his role in injuring Kawhi Leonard in last year's Western Conference Finals.
This woman could not figure out how to do a selfie even after Danny Green's long tutorial. So Green took the phone and shot it himself.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|LA
|5
|2
|.714
|0
|W1
|Golden State
|5
|3
|.625
|0.5
|W1
|Phoenix
|4
|4
|.500
|1.5
|W2
|Los Angeles
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|W1
|Sacramento
|1
|7
|.125
|4.5
|L6
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Houston
|6
|3
|.667
|0
|W1
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|0.5
|L2
|San Antonio
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|L3
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|.375
|2.5
|L2
|Dallas
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|L4
Dwyane Wade compared the Cavs' mental fatigue of chasing a fourth straight Finals appearance to what he and LeBron James endured in their final season together on the Miami Heat in 2014.
Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade compares the current Cleveland team to his old Miami team with LeBron James and how they can turn the season around.
Two weeks into the NBA season, it's not unexpected that the Boston Celtics own the top record in the Eastern Conference.