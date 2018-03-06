Lakers
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
L. Nance Jr. PF1-20-02122
B. Lopez C3-70-20009
L. Ball PG0-10-00200
K. Caldwell-Pope SG2-30-12014
J. Clarkson PG4-60-01218
Trail Blazers
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
N. Vonleh PF0-10-01130
M. Harkless SF1-30-12002
J. Nurkic C7-80-023216
D. Lillard PG2-41-22509
C. McCollum SG5-83-512213
Game FlowWin Probability
LAL
POR
4:07 - 2nd Quarter

LAL

46

POR

56

Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound

LAL
POR
POR 87%

LAL

46

POR

56

Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • LAL50.0
    • 56.8POR

  • Three Point %

    • LAL0.0
    • 46.2POR

  • Turnovers

    • LAL3
    • 3POR

  • Rebounds

    • LAL15
    • 19POR

Game Information

Moda Center
Coverage: TNT
  • Portland, OR
  • Line: POR -6.0
  • Over/Under: 212
Capacity: 19,441
Bennie Adams, Dedric Taylor, Ken Mauer

Recent Plays

Win %:87
4:07 - 2nd

Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound

46 - 56
4:07
Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
46 - 56
4:11
Maurice Harkless misses shot
46 - 56
4:25
Jordan Clarkson makes 20-foot pullup jump shot
46 - 56
4:35
Damian Lillard makes driving layup
44 - 56
TNT1234T
Lakers252146
Trail Blazers411556

NBA News