|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|L. Nance Jr. PF
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|B. Lopez C
|3-7
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|L. Ball PG
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Caldwell-Pope SG
|2-3
|0-1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|J. Clarkson PG
|4-6
|0-0
|1
|2
|1
|8
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|N. Vonleh PF
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|M. Harkless SF
|1-3
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|J. Nurkic C
|7-8
|0-0
|2
|3
|2
|16
|D. Lillard PG
|2-4
|1-2
|2
|5
|0
|9
|C. McCollum SG
|5-8
|3-5
|1
|2
|2
|13
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Lakers
|25
|21
|46
|Trail Blazers
|41
|15
|56
Kyle Kuzma is doing his best to keep the Lakers in this game. Kuzma has 11 points and is attacking the paint. His last score came on a drive in traffic with an impressive basket falling in high off the glass. The Lakers have cut the deficit to 13.
The Portland Trail Blazers scored on 18 of their 24 possessions in the first quarter against the L.A. Lakers, putting up a 170.8 offensive rating as they opened up a 41-25 lead.
Lakers are in trouble already. Portland blitzed the Lakers in the first quarter, building a 41-23 lead just before the end of the quarter. The Lakers can't stop anyone tonight. Portland shot 15-for-21, including 6-of-7 from 3. C.J. McCollum already has 13 points and Jusuf Nurkic has 10 points.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|LA
|5
|2
|.714
|0
|W1
|Golden State
|6
|3
|.667
|0
|W2
|Phoenix
|4
|4
|.500
|1.5
|W2
|Los Angeles
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|W1
|Sacramento
|1
|7
|.125
|4.5
|L6
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|.625
|0
|W3
|Utah
|5
|3
|.625
|0
|W3
|Oklahoma City
|4
|3
|.571
|0.5
|W2
|Portland
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|L2
|Denver
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|W1
Tim Legler breaks down the Warriors slow offensive attack to start the game and their ability to bounce back in San Antonio.
After trailing by 19 in the first half, the Warriors woke up in the second half, sinking 14 3-pointers in a game that left Gregg Popovich quite displeased.
Klay Thompson scored 27 points, Kevin Durant had 24 and the Golden State Warriors overcame a lethargic first half to beat the injury-riddled San Antonio Spurs 112-92 on Thursday night.