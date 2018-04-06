Game Leaders
Points
- 57PTS
- 23/34FG
- 9/9FT
- 36PTS
- 12/19FG
- 11/13FT
Rebounds
- 11REB
- 6DREB
- 5OREB
- 6REB
- 5DREB
- 1OREB
Assists
- 7AST
- 3TO
- 43MIN
- 15AST
- 1TO
- 38MIN
Team Stats
Field Goal %
- CLE56.1
- 53.6WSH
Three Point %
- CLE44.4
- 39.3WSH
Turnovers
- CLE15
- 16WSH
Rebounds
- CLE34
- 37WSH
Game Information
- Washington, DC
- Line: WSH -3.5
- Over/Under: 225
LeBron's baseline shot marks 56 points
LeBron sinks 3 to reach 52 points
LeBron unstoppable with fadeaway jumper
Wall falls to the floor after slamming into Frye
LeBron leaps over Beal and continues play
LeBron James scores 57, Cavaliers top Wiz 130-122, end skid
Just in case there were any questions about Eastern Conference supremacy, LeBron James poured in 57 points -- the second-highest total of his career and an NBA-best this season -- to help the Cleveland Cavaliers end a four-game losing skid by beating...
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cavaliers
|42
|32
|30
|26
|130
|Wizards
|36
|30
|27
|29
|122
|CLE
|WSH
0:00 - 4th Quarter
CLE
130
WSH
122
End of Game
|CLE
|WSH
CLE 100%
CLE
89
WSH
77
Mike Scott enters the game for Otto Porter Jr.
Shot Chart
