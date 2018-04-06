Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • CLE56.1
    • 53.6WSH

  • Three Point %

    • CLE44.4
    • 39.3WSH

  • Turnovers

    • CLE15
    • 16WSH

  • Rebounds

    • CLE34
    • 37WSH

Game Information

Capital One Arena
Coverage: ESPN
  • Washington, DC
  • Line: WSH -3.5
  • Over/Under: 225
Capacity: 20,173
Bill Kennedy, Haywoode Workman, Nick Buchert

LeBron's baseline shot marks 56 points
LeBron sinks 3 to reach 52 points

LeBron unstoppable with fadeaway jumper

Wall falls to the floor after slamming into Frye

LeBron leaps over Beal and continues play

6m Associated Press

LeBron James scores 57, Cavaliers top Wiz 130-122, end skid

Just in case there were any questions about Eastern Conference supremacy, LeBron James poured in 57 points -- the second-highest total of his career and an NBA-best this season -- to help the Cleveland Cavaliers end a four-game losing skid by beating...

1234T
Cavaliers42323026130
Wizards36302729122
Game FlowWin Probability
CLE
WSH
0:00 - 4th Quarter

CLE

130

WSH

122

End of Game

CLE
WSH
CLE 100%

CLE

89

WSH

77

Mike Scott enters the game for Otto Porter Jr.

Shot Chart

  • Derrick Rose makes layup (LeBron James assists)
  • Kevin Love misses 24-foot three point jumper
  • Kevin Love makes 23-foot three point jumper (LeBron James assists)
  • LeBron James makes two point shot
  • LeBron James makes driving layup
  • Derrick Rose makes 27-foot three pointer
  • Derrick Rose makes 5-foot two point shot
  • Derrick Rose makes running pullup jump shot
  • Derrick Rose misses 18-foot pullup jump shot
  • JR Smith makes 26-foot three pointer (Derrick Rose assists)
  • LeBron James makes driving dunk
  • LeBron James misses two point shot
  • Kyle Korver makes two point shot (Dwyane Wade assists)
  • Jeff Green makes 21-foot pullup jump shot
  • Dwyane Wade misses 14-foot jumper
  • Dwyane Wade makes layup (Jeff Green assists)
  • Kevin Love makes three point jumper (LeBron James assists)
  • Kevin Love misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • LeBron James makes 22-foot step back jumpshot
  • LeBron James misses 18-foot pullup jump shot
  • LeBron James makes layup
  • Jae Crowder makes 25-foot three pointer (LeBron James assists)
  • LeBron James makes driving layup
  • LeBron James misses 12-foot hook shot
  • JR Smith misses 25-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • LeBron James misses 25-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • LeBron James makes two point shot
  • Derrick Rose misses layup
  • Derrick Rose misses layup
  • Jae Crowder makes two point shot
  • LeBron James makes two point shot
  • Marcin Gortat blocks Derrick Rose's hook shot
  • Derrick Rose makes two point shot
  • Kyle Korver makes 26-foot three point jumper (Jae Crowder assists)
  • Kyle Korver misses 26-foot three point jumper
  • LeBron James misses 23-foot three point shot
  • Channing Frye makes 27-foot three pointer (LeBron James assists)
  • LeBron James makes 15-foot two point shot
  • LeBron James makes 18-foot step back jumpshot (Jeff Green assists)
  • LeBron James makes two point shot (Jeff Green assists)
  • Dwyane Wade misses 27-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • LeBron James makes driving layup (Dwyane Wade assists)
  • LeBron James misses 17-foot two point shot
  • LeBron James misses layup
  • John Wall blocks LeBron James's two point shot
  • JR Smith misses 18-foot two point shot
  • LeBron James makes 30-foot three pointer
  • LeBron James makes 1-foot two point shot
  • LeBron James misses 18-foot two point shot
  • LeBron James makes 7-foot two point shot (Derrick Rose assists)
  • Jae Crowder makes layup (LeBron James assists)
  • Markieff Morris makes layup
  • Otto Porter Jr. makes 25-foot three point jumper (John Wall assists)
  • Markieff Morris misses 10-foot two point shot
  • John Wall makes driving layup (Markieff Morris assists)
  • Bradley Beal makes two point shot
  • John Wall misses layup
  • Bradley Beal misses running pullup jump shot
  • Otto Porter Jr. makes 8-foot two point shot
  • Marcin Gortat makes driving dunk (John Wall assists)
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. misses two point shot
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. makes 24-foot three pointer (John Wall assists)
  • Mike Scott makes 24-foot three pointer (John Wall assists)
  • Marcin Gortat makes driving layup (John Wall assists)
  • Jodie Meeks misses 17-foot pullup jump shot
  • Ian Mahinmi misses dunk
  • Mike Scott misses 16-foot two point shot
  • Jodie Meeks makes 8-foot two point shot (Tim Frazier assists)
  • Dwyane Wade blocks Kelly Oubre Jr.'s two point shot
  • Tim Frazier misses 25-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. misses 23-foot three point jumper
  • John Wall misses layup
  • Bradley Beal makes driving layup
  • Markieff Morris misses 24-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • John Wall makes driving layup
  • Bradley Beal makes layup (Markieff Morris assists)
  • John Wall makes two point shot
  • Otto Porter Jr. makes 15-foot two point shot (John Wall assists)
  • Bradley Beal misses 25-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Bradley Beal makes 2-foot layup (John Wall assists)
  • Otto Porter Jr. misses 28-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Markieff Morris misses two point shot
  • John Wall makes layup
  • John Wall misses layup
  • LeBron James blocks John Wall's layup
  • Bradley Beal misses layup
  • Marcin Gortat makes layup (John Wall assists)
  • Bradley Beal makes 30-foot three pointer (Kelly Oubre Jr. assists)
  • Bradley Beal makes 16-foot pullup jump shot
  • Mike Scott makes step back jumpshot (John Wall assists)
  • Mike Scott makes 27-foot three pointer (John Wall assists)
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. makes driving dunk
  • Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jumper
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. misses two point shot
  • Ian Mahinmi makes two point shot
  • Bradley Beal makes driving layup
  • Jodie Meeks makes 8-foot two point shot (Bradley Beal assists)
  • Bradley Beal makes driving layup
  • Bradley Beal misses 11-foot two point shot
  • John Wall misses 26-foot three point pullup jump shot
  • Bradley Beal makes driving layup (John Wall assists)
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. makes 28-foot three pointer (Bradley Beal assists)

Conversation

