|BOS
|OKC
4:19 - 1st Quarter
BOS
11
OKC
18
Jaylen Brown misses shot
|BOS
|OKC
OKC 77.2%
BOS
11
OKC
18
Jaylen Brown misses shot
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Horford PF
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|K. Irving PG
|0-4
|0-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J. Brown SG
|1-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|M. Morris PF
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Smart PG
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|P. George SF
|4-5
|1-2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|S. Adams C
|1-1
|0-0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|R. Westbrook PG
|1-5
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Grant SF
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Abrines SG
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BOS
|OKC
BOS
11
OKC
18
Jaylen Brown misses shot
|BOS
|OKC
BOS
11
OKC
18
Jaylen Brown misses shot
Jaylen Brown misses shot
|ESPN
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Celtics
|11
|11
|Thunder
|18
|18
A much less crisp start for the Thunder tonight against Boston than a few nights ago in Milwaukee. Forcing some passes, and slow getting into sets.
OKC's Paul George on his words of advice to Gordon Hayward after his season-ending ankle injury: "I just wanted him to be mindful that there's going to be some tough days. That's just what it is. There's going to be days where he feels he's not getting better or things aren't going right. Just embrace those."
Celtics/Thunder matchup a chance for Billy Donovan to gush again about his former player Al Horford: "He has the 'it' factor. You can’t pinpoint it. He’s just a winner. He can figure out how to get inside any team and figure out a way to make the team better in the locker room, chemistry wise, and on the court, chemistry wise. He’s really unique from that standpoint, one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around, one of the best players I’ve ever had a chance to coach."
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Boston
|6
|2
|.750
|0
|W6
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|1.5
|L1
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|.556
|1.5
|W4
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|2.5
|L1
|Brooklyn
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|L3
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|.625
|0
|W3
|Utah
|5
|3
|.625
|0
|W3
|Oklahoma City
|4
|3
|.571
|0.5
|W2
|Portland
|5
|4
|.556
|0.5
|W1
|Denver
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|W1
James Harden scored 21 of his 29 points in Houston's high-scoring first half, and the Rockets handed the Atlanta Hawks their eighth straight loss with a 119-104 victory on Friday night.
J.J. Redick scored 31 points and hit three decisive 3-pointers late, Ben Simmons had a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers moved above .500 for the first time in nearly four years with a 121-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Kristaps Porzingis blocks Suns rookie Josh Jackson, then runs the floor and slams it in the fourth quarter.