Celtics/Thunder matchup a chance for Billy Donovan to gush again about his former player Al Horford: "He has the 'it' factor. You can’t pinpoint it. He’s just a winner. He can figure out how to get inside any team and figure out a way to make the team better in the locker room, chemistry wise, and on the court, chemistry wise. He’s really unique from that standpoint, one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around, one of the best players I’ve ever had a chance to coach."

Chris Forsberg, ESPN Staff Writer