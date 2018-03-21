Celtics
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. Horford PF0-10-03100
K. Irving PG0-40-21010
J. Brown SG1-30-01002
M. Morris PF0-00-00000
M. Smart PG0-00-00000
Thunder
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
P. George SF4-51-220110
S. Adams C1-10-03112
R. Westbrook PG1-50-10102
J. Grant SF0-00-00000
A. Abrines SG0-00-00000
Game FlowWin Probability
BOS
OKC
4:19 - 1st Quarter

BOS

11

OKC

18

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • BOS30.8
    • 50.0OKC

  • Three Point %

    • BOS25.0
    • 25.0OKC

  • Turnovers

    • BOS4
    • 3OKC

  • Rebounds

    • BOS7
    • 8OKC

Game Information

Chesapeake Energy Arena
Coverage: ESPN
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Line: OKC -6.5
  • Over/Under: 207
Capacity: 18,203

Recent Plays

Win %:77.2
4:19 - 1st

Jaylen Brown misses shot

11 - 18
4:19
Jaylen Brown misses shot
11 - 18
4:22
Celtics offensive team rebound
11 - 18
4:22
Steven Adams blocks Al Horford 's 10-foot driving floating jump shot
11 - 18
4:36
Paul George makes free throw 1 of 1
11 - 18
ESPN1234T
Celtics1111
Thunder1818

