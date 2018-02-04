Lonzo Ball knocks down a three on his fifth attempt of the game

John Wall picks up his third block after he chases Kyle Kuzma down.

Asked if he was motivated by LeBron James' recent 57-point game, James Harden mentioned how much he's enjoying watching rookies like Donovan Mitchell, Ben Simmons and Jayson Tatum.

Cavs teammates Isaiah Thomas and Iman Shumpert having an opposite hand 3-point contest at their morning shootaround in Houston.

Rockets F Luc Mbah a Moute (left knee contusion) is out tonight against the Cavs.

ABOUT COOKIES

We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.

OK