Cavaliers
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Love PF4-82-433112
L. James SF10-130-121222
J. Smith SG1-41-40123
D. Wade SG0-20-01202
K. Korver SG1-31-21003
Rockets
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
R. Anderson PF2-51-33325
T. Ariza SF4-82-642310
C. Capela C2-30-03116
J. Harden PG3-61-466317
E. Gordon SG5-103-720014
Game FlowWin Probability
CLE
HOU
0:00 - 2nd Quarter

CLE

67

HOU

65

End of the 2nd Quarter

CLE
HOU
HOU 62%

CLE

67

HOU

65

End of the 2nd Quarter

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • CLE61.9
    • 51.3HOU

  • Three Point %

    • CLE46.2
    • 34.8HOU

  • Turnovers

    • CLE10
    • 13HOU

  • Rebounds

    • CLE12
    • 19HOU

Game Information

Toyota Center
Coverage: TNT
  • Houston, TX
  • Line: HOU -5.5
  • Over/Under: 229
Capacity: 18,104
Tony Brown, Marat Kogut, Scott Foster

Recent Plays

Win %:62
0:00 - 2nd

End of the 2nd Quarter

67 - 65
0:00
End of the 2nd Quarter
67 - 65
0:00
Cavaliers offensive team rebound
67 - 65
0:00
JR Smith misses 36-foot three point pullup jump shot
67 - 65
0:03
James Harden makes free throw 2 of 2
67 - 65
TNT1234T
Cavaliers254267
Rockets362965

Latest from CLE @ HOU