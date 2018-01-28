|GS
|BOS
7:42 - 2nd Quarter
GS
38
BOS
27
Celtics Full timeout
|GS
|BOS
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Green PF
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|K. Thompson SG
|2-5
|1-2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|D. West PF
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|A. Iguodala SF
|2-3
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|S. Livingston PG
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|GS
|BOS
|GS
|BOS
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Warriors
|28
|10
|38
|Celtics
|18
|9
|27
Andre Iguodala just posterized Marcus Smart with a one-handed transition throw down. Credit to Smart for trying, but he was smashed on.
At the end of one, the Golden State Warriors are up on the Boston Celtics, 28-18. Boston shooting 32 percent from the field.
Gordon Hayward sitting behind Boston's bench tonight. This is his first visit to a game since his season-ending injury.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|11
|3
|.786
|0
|W7
|Los Angeles
|6
|9
|.400
|5.5
|L1
|LA
|5
|8
|.385
|5.5
|L6
|Phoenix
|5
|10
|.333
|6.5
|L1
|Sacramento
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|L3
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Boston
|13
|2
|.867
|0
|W13
|Toronto
|9
|5
|.643
|3.5
|W2
|New York
|8
|6
|.571
|4.5
|W1
|Philadelphia
|8
|6
|.571
|4.5
|W2
|Brooklyn
|5
|9
|.357
|7.5
|L2
Dryamond Green explains his comments regarding Mark Cuban not understanding where he is coming from, with the goal of starting a conversation that is much needed.
The Denver Nuggets gained confidence by going 5-1 on their recent homestand. Their positive mood was dealt a blow with a humbling loss at Portland on Monday night.
Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who did not play Monday against Orlando because of a right thigh contusion, will return to action Thursday against Boston.