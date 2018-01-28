Warriors
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Green PF1-20-03202
K. Thompson SG2-51-22215
D. West PF1-10-01012
A. Iguodala SF2-30-02104
S. Livingston PG1-20-00112
Celtics
On the CourtFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Morris PF2-41-12015
J. Tatum SF0-10-01002
A. Baynes C1-20-03002
M. Smart PG0-40-21110
T. Rozier PG1-21-20015

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • GS46.9
    • 32.3BOS

  • Three Point %

    • GS40.0
    • 25.0BOS

  • Turnovers

    • GS3
    • 5BOS

  • Rebounds

    • GS21
    • 17BOS

Game Information

TD Garden
Coverage: TNT
  • Boston, MA
  • Line: GS -7.0
  • Over/Under: 219
Capacity: 18,624
James Capers, Pat Fraher, Tyler Ford

Recent Plays

Win %:82.8
7:42 - 2nd

Celtics Full timeout

38 - 27
7:42
Celtics Full timeout
38 - 27
7:44
Andre Iguodala makes 2-foot shot (Klay Thompson assists)
38 - 27
7:47
Draymond Green defensive rebound
36 - 27
7:49
Marcus Smart misses 25-foot three point pullup jump shot
36 - 27
TNT1234T
Warriors281038
Celtics18927

NBA News