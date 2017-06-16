Insider

This is a mock draft, but it's not an ordinary mock. This time I'm going to play the role of decision-maker for each franchise.

I've seen most of these guys since their high school and AAU days and through their college careers. While most mocks have guys such as Caleb Swanigan and Sindarius Thornwell going in the second round, I don't let them slip out of the first.

Remember, I'm not predicting who will go where. Instead, I'm making the selection at each pick -- giving each team the pick that would deserve an "A" grade.