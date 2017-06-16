        <
          Insider

          Grade A mock draft: Best picks for every NBA team in first round

          What would be the best pick for every team in the first round? Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports
          11:00 AM ET
          • Jeff GoodmanESPN Insider
          This is a mock draft, but it's not an ordinary mock. This time I'm going to play the role of decision-maker for each franchise.

          I've seen most of these guys since their high school and AAU days and through their college careers. While most mocks have guys such as Caleb Swanigan and Sindarius Thornwell going in the second round, I don't let them slip out of the first.

          Remember, I'm not predicting who will go where. Instead, I'm making the selection at each pick -- giving each team the pick that would deserve an "A" grade.

