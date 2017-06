Insider

This year, draft talk is circulating even more than usual, especially at the top of the draft. NBA general managers, scouts and agents are putting the puzzle together, and I'm on the phone with them all day, every day, trying to sort out solid information from rumors.

Here are three major items from GMs with strong track records of truth-telling at this time of year, involving the No. 1 pick, the No. 2 pick and fast-rising Duke star Luke Kennard.