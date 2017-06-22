        <
          Mock Draft 7.3: Potential trades, most likely picks for both rounds

          Chad Ford updates his mock heading into NBA draft week.
          9:51 PM ET
          Chad Ford
          Editor's note (June 21): This mock draft has been updated in response to reports that the Lakers are trading D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Nets for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick, as well as the Hawks-Hornets Dwight Howard deal and the Pelicans-Wizards deal that include second-rounders.

          With the 2017 NBA draft on Thursday, here's our latest intel based on conversations with NBA scouts and general managers, including potential trades and most likely picks for the full first and second rounds.

