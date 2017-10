Insider

After scouting the top 2019 NBA draft prospects on Monday, let's move on to the younger standouts at the USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp, which featured players who will undoubtedly emerge as NBA prospects down the road.

Here are the top 15 from the 2019 and 2020 high school classes -- making them eligible for the 2020 and 2021 NBA drafts -- in terms of their performance and pro potential.