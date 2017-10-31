Insider

Who are the top shooting guards in the 2018 NBA draft?

After Malik Monk, Donovan Mitchell and Luke Kennard headlined the off-guard group last season, this year's crop has similar allure, with arguably even more depth. Depending on how you define positions, up to seven or eight shooting guards could be selected in the first round of this year's draft, a slight uptick from what we've seen over the course of the last decade or so.

Sleepers always emerge and highly touted prospects sometimes disappoint, but this appears to be a position of strength heading into the 2017-18 NCAA season.