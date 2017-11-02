Insider

Who are the top power forwards in the 2018 NBA draft?

As basketball continues to change and positional labels become more obsolete, the power forward spot is now more or less a combo forward who is better suited defending up a position and at his best operating with more space offensively. Long gone are the traditional back-to-the-basket 4-men, as you'll quickly see from our list below. This year's new age power forward group is impressive, with potential No. 1 pick star power at the top, and quite a bit of depth throughout. Even one mid-major sleeper has a chance to work his way up the list with a strong season.

Here are the top new age power forwards in this class.