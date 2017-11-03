Insider

Who are the top NCAA center prospects in the 2018 NBA draft?

With two potential No. 1 picks at the top and five prospects who could end up being drafted in the top 10, center is the most star-studded, deep position in the NCAA this season from a draft standpoint. While the league is going smaller and positions are morphing, the majority of the centers on this list fit modern basketball in one way or another, making this group that much more exciting.

Here are our top 10 center prospects in college basketball: