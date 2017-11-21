Is the next Antetokounmpo on track for an NBA leap?

Insider

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Dayton redshirt freshman Kostas Antetokounmpo, the 20-year-old brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, impressed NBA scouts with his long-term potential this past weekend at the Charleston Classic. He may not be the second coming of his 22-year-old MVP-candidate brother, but Kostas is an intriguing NBA prospect in his own right.

With the first four games of his college career now under his belt, we dive into Kostas' background, strengths, weaknesses and outlook as a prospect.