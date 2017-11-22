Major NBA draft storylines at PK80, including top prospect matchups

Insider

To celebrate Nike co-founder Phil Knight's 80th birthday, 16 teams from around the country will come together in Portland, Oregon, for a three-day event. Due to NCAA rules, the 16 teams will be split into two tournaments played simultaneously next door to each other in downtown Portland.

With four top-10 teams and seven of the top 17 NBA draft prospects, as well as numerous sleepers who could emerge down the line, top-level executives and decision-makers from all 30 NBA teams will be scouting the event, despite its being held over a holiday.