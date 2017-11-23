Will high schooler Anfernee Simons turn into an NBA draft steal?

Insider

Anfernee Simons was born in June of 1999 in Central Florida and named after Orlando Magic superstar Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway. Penny had a son of his own a month later, and he happens to be Simons' teammate at IMG Academy.

Simons wasn't supposed to end up at IMG, as he graduated high school six months ago and could have enrolled in college. The fact that he decided not to do so will likely significantly change the complexion of his career and possibly his earning potential. With Simons surprisingly eligible for the 2018 NBA draft, he could also shed quite a bit of insight into how pro teams plan to handle the scouting and evaluation of teenage prospects who bypass college, something that will become more and more common should the one-and-done era come to a close.