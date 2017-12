Insider

Tyler Davis gets by defenders and shows off a nice spin move before putting in the layup against Arizona. (0:20)

PHOENIX -- With potential No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton and projected top-10 pick Robert Williams squaring off in Phoenix on Tuesday evening, NBA general managers, scouts and executives flocked to Talking Stick Resort Arena for the first ever Valley of the Sun Shootout.

Here's an in-depth look at what we learned about Ayton and Williams in Arizona's 67-64 win.