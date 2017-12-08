Insider

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley is playing at an extremely high level through the first 11 games of his collegiate career. The smooth 18-year-old is leading the ACC in scoring (21.9 PPG) while ranking third in the NCAA in win shares and 10th in the country in rebounds per game. Duke is 11-0 and the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the nation, and Bagley sits at No. 2 on our most recent 2018 NBA mock draft as a result.

Aside from the eye injury that sidelined him after 10 minutes against Michigan State, Bagley has had as consistent of an 11-game start to his NCAA career as any 18-year-old in recent memory. Excluding the Champions Classic, he has scored at least 18 points in every game, while grabbing double-figure rebounds in all but one -- and he's not just producing against low-major schools. In three games against Texas, Florida and Indiana, Bagley averaged 29 points and 13.3 rebounds in 38.7 minutes.

Are we watching the makings of an NBA star, or are some concerns about his pro fit legitimate? ESPN draft experts Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz discuss.