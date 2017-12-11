Insider

In what was widely considered a down lead guard draft coming into the NCAA season, Alabama's Collin Sexton and Oklahoma's Trae Young have quickly emerged as the clear-cut leaders of the 2018 point guard pack.

Young's Stephen Curry-esque deep pull-ups and Sexton's explosive downhill dashes to the rim have taken college basketball by storm through the first quarter of the season, infusing a level of enthusiasm among NBA scouts regarding this big-heavy draft class. Although this year's group still doesn't feature the point guard depth of last year's historically loaded crop, Sexton and Young are budding stars at the collegiate level with exciting, yet drastically different, skill sets and styles of play.