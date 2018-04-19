NBA mock draft: Projecting the top 60 prospects for 2019

Insider

Over the past month, we attended practices, scrimmages and official games featuring the top rising freshmen at the McDonald's All American, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit events. Starting this weekend, our focus will shift to the 2020 NBA draft and beyond, as we attend the NCAA's first live period of recruiting. This manifests itself with the opening weekend of AAU and the Nike EYBL, Under Armour Association and Adidas Gauntlet sessions in Dallas.

Before that, it's time to update our 2019 mock draft, reflecting everything we learned over the past month, including which players have made themselves eligible for the 2018 NBA draft.