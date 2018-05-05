NBA draft combine: Who made the cut, who didn't and what it means

Insider

The NBA sent out a list to teams of 69 players who have accepted invitations to the 2018 draft combine, which will be held May 16-20 in Chicago.

Around 40 of the 69 will play in competitive 5-on-5 games, while others will only conduct medical evaluations, go through team interviews, get measured and/or do athletic testing. The list of participants remains fluid, with several alternates waiting for last-minute invites as prospects elect to withdraw from the competitive action or the entire event.

While it's interesting to note which players will be in attendance, it is often just as notable to observe which players are not on the list. Because the NBA strives to invite the best prospects possible, the list gives us a pretty decent idea of which players are considered likely to be selected on draft night.