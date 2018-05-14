        <
          NBA mock draft: Every likely pick in the lottery

          Who will land the No. 1 pick and a chance to draft Deandre Ayton on lottery night? Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports
          7:45 AM ET

          Where are the best NBA draft prospects expected to land heading into Tuesday's lottery draw (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/WatchESPN)?

          Here's how things stand for the top players, including Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, Mohamed Bamba, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marvin Bagley III.

          Our mock draft differs in two crucial ways from our recently updated top 100 prospect rankings. It uses the NBA's official draft order, and it's adjusted for NBA team needs accordingly. It also attempts to project which players will end up declaring and keeping their names in the draft.

