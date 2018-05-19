NBA draft stock watch: Biggest risers and fallers at the combine

Insider

All 30 NBA teams gathered in Chicago at the 2018 NBA draft combine to conduct extensive interviews, evaluate prospects in drills and 5-on-5 play, receive important medical information and meet with agents leading up to June 21.

While the combine is more about the medicals and interviews, there are still prospects who can help themselves during 5-on-5 play, as we've seen with Kyle Kuzma and Larry Nance Jr.

So who stood out, on the court and off of it? We look at Donte DiVincenzo, Omari Spellman, Michael Porter Jr., Mohamed Bamba, Robert Williams and more prospects, including those deciding to stay in the draft or return to college.