NBA draft stock watch: Five breakout college players

Insider

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For most NBA scouts, the month of August is dedicated to covering prestigious camps for an early look at draft prospects. Most important, scouts are able to see prospects outside of their NCAA systems, oftentimes competing against current NBA players -- an excellent barometer for future success.

We attended Chris Paul's Elite Guard Camp in Winston-Salem, which featured 23 NCAA and 24 high school guards. Camp counselors Grayson Allen, De'Anthony Melton, Jamal Murray, Josh Okogie, Devonte Graham and Harry Giles aso participated in morning session drill work and afternoon session live action.

The most hands-on of them all was none other than CP3 himself. Not only did Paul get up and down with the campers and impart in-game wisdom (and trash talk), he also led the group through an extensive film session on the nuances of pick-and-roll defense, ball-screen reads, and how to attack switches. Nearly every NBA team was represented in some capacity.

Which NBA prospects helped themselves the most? Here are our five standouts: