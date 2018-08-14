NBA draft scouting: Rising, falling college players to watch

Insider

The Nike Basketball Academy concluded this past weekend in Los Angeles, featuring 26 of the top prospects in college basketball and 35 elite high school players. The players conducted two workouts per day, with an all-star showcase game of high school players held on the fourth day.

Morning sessions centered around drill work and skill development under the tutelage of former NBA players and assistant coaches such as Rasheed Wallace and Gary Payton. In the evening, both the high schoolers and college counselors played in competitive 5-on-5 games, which were heavily attended by NBA scouts and decision makers, including a handful of GMs. Throughout the weekend, NBA players such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Paul George jumped into drills and scrimmages.

Here are the most notable performances from the college group that featured Bol Bol, Daniel Gafford, Eric Paschall, Darius Bazley and at least 20 players in our yet-to-be-released top 100 rankings,