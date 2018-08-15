NBA draft stock watch: High schoolers with pro potential

Insider

While most of our attention over the three-day Nike Basketball Academy camp was focused on the terrific collection of college players scrimmaging competitively on a nightly basis, we made sure to take time to evaluate the impressive group of high school players as well. The Academy Showcase game, conducted the day after the camp concluded, gave us a great opportunity to lock in on a large number of future NBA players, some of whom we've already evaluated thoroughly at the FIBA U17 and U18 levels, while others we were laying eyes on for the very first time.