          Insider

          Usman Garuba is one of Europe's most polarizing NBA draft prospects

          Scouting Usman Garuba (4:01)

          The Real Madrid prospect could become a great fit in the modern NBA. (4:01)

          8:58 AM ET
          • Mike SchmitzESPN

          NOVI SAD, Serbia -- Some NBA scouts see an early bloomer -- a maxed-out 6-foot-8 bruiser who feasts on frail 16-year-old European bigs in ways that may not translate to the highest levels. Others see an uber-productive small-ball center perfectly suited for the modern NBA.

          That's the conundrum of Usman Garuba, one of the most polarizing 16-and-under prospects in all of Europe.

          Since joining Real Madrid as an 11-year-old and eventually dominating the 2016 U16s at age 14 with an MVP performance, Garuba's NBA outlook has been a hot topic of conversation in scouting circles.

