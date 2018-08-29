NBA mock draft: New top 10, Zion rising up the board

After a busy summer on the scouting trail, it's time to refresh our 2019 mock draft.

I attended the FIBA U17 World Championship and FIBA Europe U18 Championships, as well as the Nike Basketball Academy, to watch as many NBA prospects as possible. Mike Schmitz was at the FIBA U20 European Championship and U16 European Championship, as well as the Steph Curry Camp, the CP3 Camp and Basketball Without Borders Europe events.

Between the two of us, we covered quite a bit of ground and saw thousands of players, some of whom will be picked in 2019, 2020 and beyond.

Here's what has changed and what we've learned since our most recent update in June: