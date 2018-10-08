How Kentucky's top draft prospects compare to NBA players

A huge contingent of NBA talent evaluators descended upon Lexington for John Calipari's annual Kentucky pro day, now in its fifth year.

It's always interesting to take a look at the measurements and athletic testing the team puts out every year, as they are usually conducted in a professional manner that hold up well historically.

The NBA scouts we spoke with in the gym sounded pleased with the fact that they were able to see a lot more competitive 5-on-5 full-court action on both days, giving them a good read on where Kentucky's prospects stand heading into the season.

Using our powerful historical measurements and athletic testing database, which holds thousands of players over more than two decades of events, we can start to make comparisons for how players stack up physically.

Here are some of the more interesting takeaways: