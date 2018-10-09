COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- After scouting the top prospects across future NBA draft classes at this year's USA Basketball junior team minicamp, here are our biggest takeaways -- including the race for the 2020 No. 1 draft pick and a budding star who could usher in the end of one-and-done.
Red Sox's Holt first to hit for cycle in postseason
9hDavid Schoenfield
Sources: Eagles redo Cox deal, but no Bell plans
13hAdam Schefter and Chris Mortensen
Eovaldi continues dominance of Yanks in rout
8hDavid Schoenfield
Astros kick into extra gear for sweep of Indians
13hPat McManamon
Nurmagomedov's dominant win overshadowed by postfight actions
20hArash Markazi
Power 5 conference power rankings after Week 6
23hESPN staff
Why Guardiola should feel better than Klopp right now
22hGabriele Marcotti