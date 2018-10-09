COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- After scouting the top prospects across future NBA draft classes at this year's USA Basketball junior team minicamp, here are our biggest takeaways -- including the race for the 2020 No. 1 draft pick and a budding star who could usher in the end of one-and-done.

ESPN + Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of live sporting events and ESPN Originals for just $4.99/mo! Start Your Free Trial Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.