The college basketball season tipoff always brings great anticipation in the form of highly intriguing matchups that help set the tone for how the NBA draft ultimately shapes up in June.

Along with a new mock draft, we've compiled a list of the best matchups for the top prospects from this list in the month of November, with a heavy emphasis on specifically what NBA executives will be watching.

Follow along all month long with us on TV or live at these arenas, where you'll likely find ESPN's Mike Schmitz or me at most of these games.