Not only are Duke's star freshmen -- RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish -- a top draw at Tuesday's Champions Classic, but they're also three of the top four prospects in our 2019 NBA draft rankings.

Who has the most NBA potential and the highest ceiling? How will pro teams follow this trio? And who are the other prospects to watch in these games?

NBA draft experts Jonathan Givony, Mike Schmitz and Kevin Pelton break it down.