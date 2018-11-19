        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Inside Zion's favorite moves, and if they'll work in the NBA

          Will Zion Williamson's best moves work in the NBA? Lance King/Getty Images
          7:33 AM ET
          • Mike SchmitzESPN

          Zion Williamson is shooting a remarkable 86.1 percent from 2-point range, wowing fans and NBA scouts alike with his powerful explosiveness and acrobatic finishes.

          There's no question that Williamson's affinity to tear down the rim has played a huge role in his efficiency. Eight of his 31 field goals inside the arc have been dunks assisted by his teammates -- but what about the other 23 makes? How is it that a 6-foot-6, 280-pound forward with only three made jumpers to his name is scoring at such a historically efficient rate?

          The answer lies in Williamson's brilliance with the ball, namely his ability to create high-percentage offense in the half court without needing the threat of a jump shot to set the table. The 18-year-old phenom has the slick dribble moves, polished footwork, powerful quickness and unique body control necessary to make even the most adept defenders look silly.

          So, what are Zion's go-to moves that make him such an effective shot-creator? And will they work at the next level?

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices