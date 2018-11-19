Inside Zion's favorite moves, and if they'll work in the NBA

Zion Williamson is shooting a remarkable 86.1 percent from 2-point range, wowing fans and NBA scouts alike with his powerful explosiveness and acrobatic finishes.

There's no question that Williamson's affinity to tear down the rim has played a huge role in his efficiency. Eight of his 31 field goals inside the arc have been dunks assisted by his teammates -- but what about the other 23 makes? How is it that a 6-foot-6, 280-pound forward with only three made jumpers to his name is scoring at such a historically efficient rate?

The answer lies in Williamson's brilliance with the ball, namely his ability to create high-percentage offense in the half court without needing the threat of a jump shot to set the table. The 18-year-old phenom has the slick dribble moves, polished footwork, powerful quickness and unique body control necessary to make even the most adept defenders look silly.

So, what are Zion's go-to moves that make him such an effective shot-creator? And will they work at the next level?