Bol Bol continues his stellar play as he scores 26 points and collects 9 rebounds and Oregon takes down Syracuse 80-65. (1:31)

After scouting multiple top NBA draft prospects over the past week, Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz break down the big developments and lingering questions.

Who looks like the No. 1 pick now? What's the latest on Nassir Little and Bol Bol? And which sleepers are worth watching?