When Daulton Hommes walked in to EXOS training facility for an early-morning workout in July, Gordon Hayward's long-time trainer, Jason Smeathers, looked on in bewilderment.

"You guys have this kid at Division II?" Smeathers asked Point Loma Nazarene assistant coach Davis Furman, a former Butler manager. "He shouldn't be here."

Hayward couldn't believe it either. Before his own workout that day, Hayward caught Hommes -- 6-foot-8, 215 pounds with long arms and a pro body -- showcasing his smooth shooting stroke, polished offensive skill set and Division I-level bounce. The recovering Boston Celtics star and breakout Div. II draft prospect eventually became summer workout partners.

So how does someone like Hommes end up at Point Loma Nazarene? And why is the 22-year-old just now getting NBA buzz, with 10 teams having already visited to evaluate him and five more scheduled soon?