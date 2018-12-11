        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          NBA draft stock watch: Five prospects on the rise

          Alen Smailagic is rising up draft boards. Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
          8:22 AM ET

          A little over a month into the college basketball season, here are five prospects who have worked their way into the NBA draft conversation and might continue to rise as the year moves on.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices