NBA mock draft: Projecting all 60 picks before a big lottery

The NBA regular season is over, nearly locking in the pre-lottery positioning for the 2019 NBA draft.

The NBA will need to break multiple ties during a random drawing on Friday, including a split at No. 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers.

This is the first year under the reformed lottery odds, in which the top four picks are selected through the drawing and the odds are flattened throughout. That means we should expect even more movement on lottery night (May 14) than usual.

Now let's move on to the picks. Here are our new projections for both rounds.

Unlike our top-100 rankings, this mock attempts to project which players will end up entering the draft. Go here for more info on the tiebreakers.